Putin a ieșit în lume să-și sărbătorească victoria contestată de Occident. Liderul rus şi-a făcut apariţia la un mare concert VIDEO

Proaspăt reales pentru un al cincilea mandat în fruntea Rusiei, Vladimir Putin şi-a făcut apariţia luni seară, 18 martie, în Piaţa Roşie din Moscova, acolo unde este organizat un concert şi un miting pentru a sărbători victoria sa, precum şi 10 ani de la anexarea Crimeei.

Putin a fost însoțit de contracandidații săi.

Putin does not believe in the future existence of the Crimean bridge, so he announced plans to build a railroad to Sevastopol

"We will continue this work, and soon the railroad trains will go directly to Sevastopol. And it will be another alternative road instead of the Crimean… pic.twitter.com/pxiwOP6hFi