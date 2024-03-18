Putin a ieșit în lume să-și sărbătorească victoria contestată de Occident. Liderul rus şi-a făcut apariţia la un mare concert VIDEO

Autor: Alina Toma
Luni, 18 Martie 2024, ora 19:23
Putin a ieșit în lume să-și sărbătorească victoria contestată de Occident. Liderul rus şi-a făcut apariţia la un mare concert VIDEO
Vladimir Putin FOTO X

Proaspăt reales pentru un al cincilea mandat în fruntea Rusiei, Vladimir Putin şi-a făcut apariţia luni seară, 18 martie, în Piaţa Roşie din Moscova, acolo unde este organizat un concert şi un miting pentru a sărbători victoria sa, precum şi 10 ani de la anexarea Crimeei.

Putin a fost însoțit de contracandidații săi.

Mii de persoane au scandat numele Rusiei şi au aplaudat în momentul în care liderul de la Kremlin a sosit pe scenă.

Printre altele, Putin a anunțat că Rusia va constui o cale ferată spre Sevastopol. ”va fi un alt drum alternativ în loc de Podul Crimeei”, a spus el.

Unele canale Telegram au relatat că studenţii au fost aduşi cu autobuzele la Moscova pentru evenimentul care se desfăşoară sub o puternică supraveghere, potrivit BBC News.

Kremlinul a făcut public momentul când Putin s-a votat, din fața calculatorului VIDEO
Kremlinul a făcut public momentul când Putin s-a votat, din fața calculatorului VIDEO
Vladimir Putin a votat online vineri, 15 martie, în prima zi a alegerilor prezidenţiale menite, în absenţa opoziţiei, să îl realeagă pentru un nou mandat, la cincilea, care va avea o...
Decizia Maiei Sandu după ce Putin a sfidat, din nou, Republica Moldova. Lidera de la Chișinău cere un referendum
Decizia Maiei Sandu după ce Putin a sfidat, din nou, Republica Moldova. Lidera de la Chișinău cere un referendum
Preşedintele Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, a făcut luni, 18 martie, un apel la parlament să iniţieze procedura de organizare a referendumului de aderare a Republicii Moldova la Uniunea...
