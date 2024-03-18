Putin a ieșit în lume să-și sărbătorească victoria contestată de Occident. Liderul rus şi-a făcut apariţia la un mare concert VIDEO

Proaspăt reales pentru un al cincilea mandat în fruntea Rusiei, Vladimir Putin şi-a făcut apariţia luni seară, 18 martie, în Piaţa Roşie din Moscova, acolo unde este organizat un concert şi un miting pentru a sărbători victoria sa, precum şi 10 ani de la anexarea Crimeei.
Putin a fost însoțit de contracandidații săi.
Mii de persoane au scandat numele Rusiei şi au aplaudat în momentul în care liderul de la Kremlin a sosit pe scenă.
Printre altele, Putin a anunțat că Rusia va constui o cale ferată spre Sevastopol. ”va fi un alt drum alternativ în loc de Podul Crimeei”, a spus el.
Unele canale Telegram au relatat că studenţii au fost aduşi cu autobuzele la Moscova pentru evenimentul care se desfăşoară sub o puternică supraveghere, potrivit BBC News.