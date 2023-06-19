Pilotul de Formula 1 care a strălucit în Canada a sărbătorit alături de iubita celebră

Marele Premiu al Canadei a fost câștigat de Max Verstappen, însă cel care a surprins pe toată lumea a fost Alex Albon.

Pilotul thailandez de la Williams Racing a reușit un senzațional loc 7, reușind un pilotaj defensiv excelent.

De altfel, Alex Albon a fost votat drept "Driver of the Day" - Pilotul zilei, de către fani.

La finalul cursei, Alex Albon a petrecut alături de iubita lui celebră, jucătoarea chineză de golf Lily Muni.

Cei doi sunt împreună din 2019 și obișnuiesc să posteze multe imagini pe social media.

P7???? 🇨🇦 A MASSIVE thank you to the team & everyone back at the factory for all the hard work and time that was put into getting the upgrades ready for this weekend. That was fun ✌️@WilliamsRacing pic.twitter.com/yRY1VP2D5O