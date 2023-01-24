UTA, pe loc retrogradabil!

Marti, 24 Ianuarie 2023, ora 10:51
Iata rezultatele etapei cu numarul 22: Univ Cluj - FC Voluntari 2-1, Rapid - Sepsi Sf Gheorghe 3-0, CS Mioveni - Petrolul Ploiesti 1-0, FC Botosani - Univ Craiova 1-0, FCU Craiova - UTA 1-1, Hermannstadt Sibiu - FCSB 0-1, Chindia Targoviste - FC Arges 1-1, Farul Constanta - CFR Cluj 0-3.
Clasament
1.CFR Cluj 22 15 2 5 37-19 47
2.Farul Constanta 22 13 6 3 42-22 45
3.FCSB 22 12 5 5 37-25 41
4.Rapid 22 12 5 5 30-19 41
5.Univ Craiova 22 11 5 6 27-22 38
6.Sepsi Sf Gheorghe 22 9 5 8 35-20