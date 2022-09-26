Atac armat într-o școală din centrul Rusiei. Cel puțin șase persoane au murit și 20 au fost rănite, inclusiv elevi VIDEO

Autor: Catalina Sirbu
Luni, 26 Septembrie 2022, ora 11:50

Atac armat într-o școală din centrul Rusiei. Cel puțin șase persoane au murit și 20 au fost rănite, inclusiv elevi VIDEO
Un atac armat a avut loc luni, 26 septembrie, într-o şcoală din Ijevsk, în Republica Udmurtia, în centrul Rusiei FOTO Twitter/ NEXTA

Un atac armat a avut loc luni, 26 septembrie, într-o şcoală din Ijevsk, în Republica Udmurtia, în centrul Rusiei.

Un suspect s-ar afla la faţa locului, anunţă Ministerul rus de Interne.

Instituția anunţă într-un prim bilanţ şase morţi şi 20 de răniţi, inclusiv elevi, şi că atacatorul s-a sinucis.

”Azi (luni), poliţia a primit un mesaj cu privire la un atac armat la Şcoala nr. 88 din Ikevsk”, anunţă într-o postare pe Telegram ministerul.

”Poliţiştii s-au dus imediat la faţa locului”, anunţă el.

