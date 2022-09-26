Atac armat într-o școală din centrul Rusiei. Cel puțin șase persoane au murit și 20 au fost rănite, inclusiv elevi VIDEO

Un atac armat a avut loc luni, 26 septembrie, într-o şcoală din Ijevsk, în Republica Udmurtia, în centrul Rusiei.

Un suspect s-ar afla la faţa locului, anunţă Ministerul rus de Interne.

Instituția anunţă într-un prim bilanţ şase morţi şi 20 de răniţi, inclusiv elevi, şi că atacatorul s-a sinucis.

”Azi (luni), poliţia a primit un mesaj cu privire la un atac armat la Şcoala nr. 88 din Ikevsk”, anunţă într-o postare pe Telegram ministerul.

A shooting was reported in school No. 88 in #Izhevsk, #Russia. According to preliminary information, a security guard died and three children were injured. pic.twitter.com/LSXueGhxGg — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 26, 2022

”Poliţiştii s-au dus imediat la faţa locului”, anunţă el.

⚡️#Russian Telegram channels report that the gunman who attacked the school shot himself. The number of injured children has risen to 9. pic.twitter.com/2BTCcNuYk6 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 26, 2022

The Investigative Committee of the #Russian Federation reports that nine people were killed in the school shooting in #Izhevsk - 5 schoolchildren, 2 guards and 2 teachers. pic.twitter.com/11s9PqLUuL — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 26, 2022

