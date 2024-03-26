Polițiștii ruşi se aflau marţi, 26 martie, în Tadjikistan, pentru a interoga familiile celor patru bărbaţi acuzaţi de comiterea atacului în masă asupra sălii de concerte Crocus City Hall din apropierea Moscovei, au declarat pentru Reuters trei surse de securitate tadjice.
Sursele, care nu au fost autorizate să comenteze în mod public, au declarat că oficialii de securitate tadjici au adus familiile în capitala Duşanbe din oraşele Vahdat şi Ghissar, precum şi din districtul Rudaki.
Alisher Kasimov, the 8th defendant in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack case, has been brought to the Basmanny court in Moscow
He is accused of renting an apartment to one of the terrorists involved in the attack on Crocus. Kasimov claims he knew nothing about the planned… pic.twitter.com/MLc0Xb82dm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 26, 2024
Preşedintele tadjik Emomali Rahmon supraveghează personal ancheta din partea tadjică, au declarat sursele.
The court sent Alisher Kasimov, who, according to the investigation, rented an apartment to those accused of committing the terrorist attack at Crocus, to pre-trial detention center
In court, Kasimov stated that he had simply posted an ad for the apartment on Avito and did not… pic.twitter.com/1v35syCn4y— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 26, 2024
Luni, în primul său comentariu public cu privire la atac, Rahmon l-a numit un „eveniment ruşinos şi teribil” şi i-a îndemnat pe tadjici să îşi protejeze copiii de influenţele dăunătoare.
Patru bărbaţi de origine tadjică au fost arestaţi preventiv sub acuzaţia de terorism, fiind suspectaţi de comiterea atacului. Alţi trei, tot de origine tadjică, au fost arestaţi preventiv, fiind suspectaţi de complicitate.
BREAKING:
Russia arrests 63-year-old Isroil Islomov and his 2 sons for aiding the Moscow attackers pic.twitter.com/j11cCEM5uo— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 25, 2024
Organizaţia Statul Islamic din Khorasan a declarat că este responsabil pentru atac şi a publicat imagini video care, potrivit acestuia, arată masacrul.