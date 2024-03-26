Anchetatorii ruși interoghează în Tadjikistan familiile celor patru bărbați acuzați de implicare în atacul armat din Moscova VIDEO

Autor: Bianca Gheorghian
Marti, 26 Martie 2024, ora 12:16
246 citiri
Anchetatorii ruși interoghează în Tadjikistan familiile celor patru bărbați acuzați de implicare în atacul armat din Moscova VIDEO
Complice la atentatul din Moscova FOTO: Captură video/X/ Visegrád 24

Polițiștii ruşi se aflau marţi, 26 martie, în Tadjikistan, pentru a interoga familiile celor patru bărbaţi acuzaţi de comiterea atacului în masă asupra sălii de concerte Crocus City Hall din apropierea Moscovei, au declarat pentru Reuters trei surse de securitate tadjice.

Sursele, care nu au fost autorizate să comenteze în mod public, au declarat că oficialii de securitate tadjici au adus familiile în capitala Duşanbe din oraşele Vahdat şi Ghissar, precum şi din districtul Rudaki.

Preşedintele tadjik Emomali Rahmon supraveghează personal ancheta din partea tadjică, au declarat sursele.

Luni, în primul său comentariu public cu privire la atac, Rahmon l-a numit un „eveniment ruşinos şi teribil” şi i-a îndemnat pe tadjici să îşi protejeze copiii de influenţele dăunătoare.

Patru bărbaţi de origine tadjică au fost arestaţi preventiv sub acuzaţia de terorism, fiind suspectaţi de comiterea atacului. Alţi trei, tot de origine tadjică, au fost arestaţi preventiv, fiind suspectaţi de complicitate.

Organizaţia Statul Islamic din Khorasan a declarat că este responsabil pentru atac şi a publicat imagini video care, potrivit acestuia, arată masacrul.

Putin va fi nemilos după atacul de la Moscova, dar încrederea populației în el a scăzut. Dezvăluirile unui jurnalist rus
Putin va fi nemilos după atacul de la Moscova, dar încrederea populației în el a scăzut. Dezvăluirile unui jurnalist rus
Regimul brutal și represiv al lui Vladimir Putin este bun la anchete întârziate și la tortură, dar nu are capacitatea de a opri atacurile, scrie jurnalistul rus Andrei Soldatov în The...
Statul Islamic amenință să se răzbune pe Putin pentru torturarea ”fraților lor” arestați după atacul din Moscova: ”A sporit pofta de sânge”
Statul Islamic amenință să se răzbune pe Putin pentru torturarea ”fraților lor” arestați după atacul din Moscova: ”A sporit pofta de sânge”
Gruparea jihadistă Stat Islamic i-a amenințat pe rușii „sălbatici“ cu „masacrul”, inclusiv pe Vladimir Putin, pentru torturarea bărbaților suspectați că au ucis 137 de persoane...
#atentat Moscova, #atentat Moscova Statul Islamic, #atac armat Moscova, #interogare, #familii, #teroristi Statul Islamic , #atac armat Rusia
Parteneri Ziare.Com
DigiSport.ro
Simona Halep a spus "NU". Decizia luata de campioana noastra dupa Miami Open
ObservatorNews.ro
Vremea 26 martie - 22 aprilie 2024. Val de aer tropical peste Romania, in urmatoarele zile. Final de martie cu temperaturi de vara
DigiSport.ro
Ion Tiriac scoate 100 de milioane Euro din buzunar si face marele anunt: "E gata in 2 ani!"
Top stiri din Actualitate
Decizie a instanței în cazul cântăreței de 34 de ani care a murit plonjând cu mașina în Dunăre
Decizie a instanței în cazul cântăreței de 34 de ani care a murit plonjând cu mașina în Dunăre
Anchetatorii ruși interoghează în Tadjikistan familiile celor patru bărbați acuzați de implicare în atacul armat din Moscova VIDEO
Anchetatorii ruși interoghează în Tadjikistan familiile celor patru bărbați acuzați de implicare în atacul armat din Moscova VIDEO
Cherecheș a dat în judecată România la CEDO. Fugarul cere și mutarea procesului de la Cluj
Cherecheș a dat în judecată România la CEDO. Fugarul cere și mutarea procesului de la Cluj
Polonia construiește o bază militară pentru elicoptere de luptă la granița cu Belarus și Ucraina
Polonia construiește o bază militară pentru elicoptere de luptă la granița cu Belarus și Ucraina
Japonia va începe să vândă avioane de luptă. Renunță la pacifismul stabilit după Al Doilea Război Mondial
Japonia va începe să vândă avioane de luptă. Renunță la pacifismul stabilit după Al Doilea Război Mondial
Un tânăr de 21 de ani din SUA a fost ucis de o pumă. El se plimba cu fratele mai mic pe un drum neasfaltat
Un tânăr de 21 de ani din SUA a fost ucis de o pumă. El se plimba cu fratele mai mic pe un drum neasfaltat
Toate stirile din Actualitate