Polițiștii ruşi se aflau marţi, 26 martie, în Tadjikistan, pentru a interoga familiile celor patru bărbaţi acuzaţi de comiterea atacului în masă asupra sălii de concerte Crocus City Hall din apropierea Moscovei, au declarat pentru Reuters trei surse de securitate tadjice.

Sursele, care nu au fost autorizate să comenteze în mod public, au declarat că oficialii de securitate tadjici au adus familiile în capitala Duşanbe din oraşele Vahdat şi Ghissar, precum şi din districtul Rudaki.

Alisher Kasimov, the 8th defendant in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack case, has been brought to the Basmanny court in Moscow

He is accused of renting an apartment to one of the terrorists involved in the attack on Crocus. Kasimov claims he knew nothing about the planned… pic.twitter.com/MLc0Xb82dm