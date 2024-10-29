Rezultat neașteptat la ATP Paris. Cine l-a învins pe rusul Rublev, care a făcut o nouă criză de nervi VIDEO

Jucătorul rus de tenis Andrei Rublev (7 ATP, favorit nr. 6) a fost eliminat în runda a doua a turneului ATP Masters 1.000 de la Paris, după ce a cedat surprinzător în două seturi, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/5), în faţa argentinianului Francisco Cerundolo (29 ATP).
Sud-americanul s-a impus după o partidă de aproape două ore şi jumătate, în care a reuşit 8 aşi şi a făcut patru duble greşeli, Rublev având 4 aşi şi tot atâtea duble greşeli.
În runda următoare, Cerundolo îl va avea ca adversar pe învingătorul din partida care-i opune pe grecul Stefanos Tsitsipas (11 ATP, favorit nr. 10) şi chilianul Alejandro Tabilo (22 ATP).
Rusul Andrei Rublev s-a remarcat cu o nouă criză de nervi, el fiind cunoscut în circuitul ATP pentru modul agresiv în care reacționează.
🎾 Tensions running high at the #RolexParisMasters as Andrey Rublev lets out his frustration in style!
👏🏻 Self-smashing his racket
🫣 Tossing his gear around
🤪 All this drama just in the first set against Francisco Cerundolo!
The score so far: 7/6 (8) to Cerundolo. Can Rublev… pic.twitter.com/SvVVsb5Jwy— SportPulse24 (@SportPulse24) October 29, 2024
How professional is this behavior? 🤔 This isn’t the first time we’ve seen these kinds of reactions on the court…
#RolexParisMasters #Rublev #Tennis pic.twitter.com/1LC4vhtTFh— SportPulse24 (@SportPulse24) October 29, 2024
Rezultate de marţi:
Turul 1
Holger Rune (Danemarca/N.13) - Matteo Arnaldi (Italia) 6-4, 6-4
Arthur Fils (Franţa) - Marin Cilic (Croaţia) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4
Jan-Lennard Struff (Germania) - Lorenzo Musetti (Italia/N.16) 6-4, 6-2
Alex Michelsen (SUA) - Hubert Hurkacz (Polonia/N.12) 6-1, 6-3
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (Franţa) - Frances Tiafoe (SUA/N.14) 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-3
Karen Hacianov (Rusia) - Christopher O'Connell (Australia) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6)
Alexei Popyrin (Australia) - Matteo Berrettini (Italia) 7-5, 7-6 (7/2)
Zizou Bergs (Belgia) - Richard Gasquet (Franţa) 6-3, 6-4
Alex De Minaur (Australia/N.9) - Mariano Navone (Argentina) 7-5, 6-1
Turul 2:
Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina) - Andrei Rublev (Rusia/N.6) 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/5).