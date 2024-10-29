Rezultat neașteptat la ATP Paris. Cine l-a învins pe rusul Rublev, care a făcut o nouă criză de nervi VIDEO

Jucătorul rus de tenis Andrei Rublev (7 ATP, favorit nr. 6) a fost eliminat în runda a doua a turneului ATP Masters 1.000 de la Paris, după ce a cedat surprinzător în două seturi, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/5), în faţa argentinianului Francisco Cerundolo (29 ATP).

Sud-americanul s-a impus după o partidă de aproape două ore şi jumătate, în care a reuşit 8 aşi şi a făcut patru duble greşeli, Rublev având 4 aşi şi tot atâtea duble greşeli.

În runda următoare, Cerundolo îl va avea ca adversar pe învingătorul din partida care-i opune pe grecul Stefanos Tsitsipas (11 ATP, favorit nr. 10) şi chilianul Alejandro Tabilo (22 ATP).

Rusul Andrei Rublev s-a remarcat cu o nouă criză de nervi, el fiind cunoscut în circuitul ATP pentru modul agresiv în care reacționează.

🎾 Tensions running high at the #RolexParisMasters as Andrey Rublev lets out his frustration in style!

👏🏻 Self-smashing his racket

🫣 Tossing his gear around

🤪 All this drama just in the first set against Francisco Cerundolo!

The score so far: 7/6 (8) to Cerundolo. Can Rublev… pic.twitter.com/SvVVsb5Jwy