Australian Open 2024: s-a jucat un punct colosal. Cine e jucătorul care a lovit mingea din terenul adversarului VIDEO

Un schimb de mingi cum rar se vede a avut loc în primul tur la Australian Open.
Punctul s-a jucat în meciul dintre Stefanos Tsitsipas, locul 7 ATP, și belgianul Zizou Bergs, locul 130 ATP.
La capătul unui schimb de mingi fabulos, Bergs a jucat cu foarte mult efect, astfel încât mingea s-a întors în terenul lui.
Tsitsipas a lovit mingea din terenul adversarului, dar fără să atingă fileul.
Zizou Bergs a rămas fără cuvinte, iar comentatorii au exclamat: "E legal? Am văzut, dar nu îmi vine să cred. Ce efort incredibil. Vă vine să credeți?"
Stefanos Tsitsipas l-a învins pe Zizou Bergs, scor 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.
Tsitsipas hit the shot of the year against Bergs
Zizou hit a shot that barely goes over the net
Stefanos reached over & slaps it away
He put every ounce of effort into not touching the net 😂
Zizou can’t believe it
Pure entertainmentJanuary 15, 2024
Tsitsipas' outrageous point of the year contender from the OTHER SIDE of the net! 🤯🤯#9WWOS #AO2024 #AusOpen #Tennis pic.twitter.com/kYDzIVac7s— Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 15, 2024