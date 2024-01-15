Australian Open 2024: s-a jucat un punct colosal. Cine e jucătorul care a lovit mingea din terenul adversarului VIDEO

Un schimb de mingi cum rar se vede a avut loc în primul tur la Australian Open.

Punctul s-a jucat în meciul dintre Stefanos Tsitsipas, locul 7 ATP, și belgianul Zizou Bergs, locul 130 ATP.

La capătul unui schimb de mingi fabulos, Bergs a jucat cu foarte mult efect, astfel încât mingea s-a întors în terenul lui.

Tsitsipas a lovit mingea din terenul adversarului, dar fără să atingă fileul.

Zizou Bergs a rămas fără cuvinte, iar comentatorii au exclamat: "E legal? Am văzut, dar nu îmi vine să cred. Ce efort incredibil. Vă vine să credeți?"

Stefanos Tsitsipas l-a învins pe Zizou Bergs, scor 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.

Tsitsipas hit the shot of the year against Bergs

Zizou hit a shot that barely goes over the net

Stefanos reached over & slaps it away

He put every ounce of effort into not touching the net 😂

Zizou can’t believe it

Pure entertainment

