Jurnalistă: "Djokovici va afla ce înseamnă să fii disprețuit de toată Australia"

După ce liderul ATP Novak Djokovici a primit acceptul de a juca la Australian Open, deși nu este vaccinat, reacțiile au început să curgă.

Un coleg de circuit de top a a avut o declarație dură împotriva sârbului, iar pe Twitter a fost o avalanșă de comentarii, majoritatea negative.

Karen Sweeney, jurnalist australian pentru Associated Press a scris pe Twitter că "Djokovici va afla ce înseamnă să fii disprețuit de toți australienii. Noi suntem drăguți și relaxați până nu mai suntem".

Novak Djokovic is about to find out what it’s like to be despised by all of Australia. We’re all nice and laid back until we’re not. #GetVaccinated

Ben Rothenberg, cunoscut jurnalist din lumea tenisului, la fel ca și David Kane (Tennis Channel) au pus la îndoială argumentele care au condus la această decizie.

Though we now know that Djokovic plans to play the #AusOpen, there will still be considerable speculation about the legitimacy of his exemption.

What “acute major medical condition,” as listed here by Australian authorities, could a healthy #1-ranked athlete have? pic.twitter.com/Qe12SWTMJo