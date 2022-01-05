Jurnalistă: "Djokovici va afla ce înseamnă să fii disprețuit de toată Australia"

Autor: Teodor Serban
Miercuri, 05 Ianuarie 2022, ora 07:27
923 citiri
După ce liderul ATP Novak Djokovici a primit acceptul de a juca la Australian Open, deși nu este vaccinat, reacțiile au început să curgă.

Un coleg de circuit de top a a avut o declarație dură împotriva sârbului, iar pe Twitter a fost o avalanșă de comentarii, majoritatea negative.

Karen Sweeney, jurnalist australian pentru Associated Press a scris pe Twitter că "Djokovici va afla ce înseamnă să fii disprețuit de toți australienii. Noi suntem drăguți și relaxați până nu mai suntem".

Ben Rothenberg, cunoscut jurnalist din lumea tenisului, la fel ca și David Kane (Tennis Channel) au pus la îndoială argumentele care au condus la această decizie.

Un alt jurnalist australian, Andy Maher, a scris că Djokovici poate fi unul dintre cei mai mari sportivi din lume, dar nu e un lucrător esențial, făcând referire la faptul că doar oamenii care au joburi în categorii vitale pot primi excepții

#Australian Open, #Djokovici, #melbourne, #derogare, #scutire medicala
