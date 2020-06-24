Ziare.com
Actualitate > Barack Obama > Casa Alba

Barack Obama apreciaza "marele elan" care travereaza SUA: "Tara noastra este mai buna, mai generoasa si mai inteligenta decat poate intelege Donald Trump"

Miercuri, 24 Iunie 2020, ora 06:56

   

Barack Obama apreciaza "marele elan" care travereaza SUA: "Tara noastra este mai buna, mai generoasa si mai inteligenta decat poate intelege Donald Trump"
Barack Obama a declarat marti ca "marele elan" traversand Statele Unite ar putea conduce la infrangerea lui Donald Trump in noiembrie, cu prilejul unei strangeri de fonduri online care i-a permis fostului sau vicepresedinte si candidat al Casa Alba, Joe Biden, sa adune 11 milioane de dolari, comenteaza AFP.

Datorita acestui eveniment online care l-a avut ca vedeta pe Barack Obama, inca foarte popular printre simpatizantii democrati, Joe Biden a strans 11 milioane de dolari in total, un record pentru campania sa.

Dupa ce a fost multa vreme discret, Barack Obama s-a exprimat in repetate randuri dupa moartea lui George Floyd, la 25 mai, care a provocat o istorica miscare de protest fata de violentele politiei si rasism in Statele Unite.

"Nu exista nimeni altcineva in care sa am mai multa incredere pentru a pansa ranile acestei tari si a reveni pe drumul normal decat in bunul meu prieten Joe Biden", a declarat cel de-al 44-lea presedinte al Statelor Unite.

Casa Alba, sub Donald Trump, precum si republicanii si media conservatoare au lovit "chiar in fundamentul a ceea ce suntem", a acuzat Barack Obama.

Sub presedintia lui Trump, "indivizi ca Putin si Kim Jong Un sau presedintele chinez Xi isi spun 'nu suntem supusi niciunei presiuni, nu trebuie sa facem nimic pentru disidentii pe care i-am inchis sau grupurile etnice pe care le discriminam, pentru ca nimeni nu ne va trage la raspundere'", a adaugat el.

"Ceea ce ma face optimist este insa faptul ca exista un mare elan in intreaga tara, in special printre cei mai tineri, care spun nu doar ca s-au saturat de abordarea haotica, dezorganizata, meschina a guvernului" Trump, dar si ca "sunt mai dispusi ca niciodata sa faca fata provocarilor care apasa de secole asupra acestei tari", a adaugat el.

"Tara noastra este mai buna, mai generoasa si mai inteligenta decat poate intelege Donald Trump", a declarat la randul sau Joe Biden, 77 de ani, care il va infrunta la urne la 3 noiembrie.


Urmareste Ziare.com si pe Facebook! Comenteaza si vezi in fluxul tau de noutati de pe Facebook cele mai noi si interesante articole de pe Ziare.com.

Citeste mai multe despre Barack Obama Donald Trump SUA
Sursa: AGERPRES

Articol citit de 625 ori

primesti mail pentru fiecare reply
aduni puncte si rezervi prima pozitie
faci parte din
» DigiSport.ro

"E o catastrofa pentru familia tenisului!". Imaginile de la petreceri au fost publicate. Djokovic, considerat responsabil
» LIFE.ro
LIFE.ro: Iulia Victoria Neagoe, parfumierul pentru care joaca din copilarie s-a transformat in business de nisa
» Libertatea.ro

Libertatea.ro: Prezentatorul TV acuzat de infractiuni sexuale cu minori. S-ar fi petrecut si in Romania
» TotulDespreMame.ro

Misterioasa disparitie a lui Madelaine, fetita a carei cautare nu s-a incheiat dupa 13 ani. A aparut un nou suspect
» SmartLiving.ro

Inhalam mai mult dioxid de carbon cu masca de protectie? Ce spun specialistii
» Business24.ro

Poti trai in siguranta si economisi bani la factura energiei electrice prin intermediul sistemelor de iluminat stradal. Iata cum!

Urmareste Ziare.com pe

Urmareste stirile Ziare.com pe Facebook
 
Top stiri din Actualitate
Noi decese ale unor romani infectati cu noul coronavirus: UPDATE Bilantul negru urca la 1.333 de mortiNoi decese ale unor romani infectati cu noul coronavirus: UPDATE Bilantul negru urca la 1.333 de morti
Libertatea preseiLibertatea presei
Basescu anunta un val de violente: Gruparile de tip mafiot incep sa-si imparta zonele in care percep taxa de protectieBasescu anunta un val de violente: Gruparile de tip mafiot incep sa-si imparta zonele in care percep taxa de protectie
Papa Francisc avertizeaza: Nu sarbatoriti prea devreme victoria in fata coronavirusuluiPapa Francisc avertizeaza: Nu sarbatoriti prea devreme victoria in fata coronavirusului
Criza globala a educatiei se adanceste, cu scolile inchise de COVID. Iata cum stau lucrurileCriza globala a educatiei se adanceste, cu scolile inchise de COVID. Iata cum stau lucrurile
189 de noi cazuri de COVID-19 in Romania. Avem aproape 20.500 de cazuri, din peste 500.000 de teste189 de noi cazuri de COVID-19 in Romania. Avem aproape 20.500 de cazuri, din peste 500.000 de teste
Toate stirile din Actualitate
4 comentarii
Ordoneaza comentariile:Standard |Calitate |Numar Voturi |Recente

Tulsa: The "Invisible Majority" showed up in huge numbers...

Watched a few minutes of the Tulsa rally until I realized that it was the same old road show that I'd seen before.
The arena was jam packed , and I was amazed at how the Trump supporters in the upper decks camouflaged themselves to look like blue seats , and the horde outside painted themselves grey to look like cement. . These people may not be the best and brightest but they sure are inventive.

 

Crezi ca esti funny?

Nu esti. La discursul lui Biden au fost 10 oameni in basement. Cat despre Obama, ce sa vb, a fost activist de partid toata viata. Acum traieste bine, pe banii țării si al proștilor care ii plătesc cărțile și discursurile. China nu a dat 1 cent pe el, iar cu N. Korea era la un pas de război.

Am incercat si eu ...

Acum daca nu am reusit asta e , stii ca nu imi place sa te contrazic .
Mai bine relatii bune si cuvinte frumoase decat ...
Noapte Buna !

Less tests = fewer cases ?

Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you the President of the United States: "To hell with public health concerns...lets focus on my re-election campaign!"
"Here's the bad part. When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more cases," he said. "So I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please .They test and they test." Trump
The whole point of testing is to find more cases of the virus so people can self quarantine, because you can have it for 2 weeks and show no symptom. Just because you don't test, doesn't mean you have less cases
And now
BREAKING NEWS: In yet another daring move, president Trump signed an Executive Order banning pregnancy tests.
The president had this to say: "Pregnancy is a big problem, big problem, the biggest problem. Many good people have told me pregnancy is one of the leading causes of babies, most people don't know that.
Nobody knows that. And many people, many many people are saying, everyone is saying that pregnancy tests cause pregnancy.
If we stop pregnancy testing, then pregnancy cases will drop to zero.
So after careful consideration I am banning pregnancy testing to prevent pregnancies. Nobody understands women's bodies more than Donald J. Trump, believe you me..." Trump supporters cheered...
If pregnant women don’t take pregnancy tests, we’ll have fewer pregnant women. Is that the kind of logic he’s using? Sorry “logic" doesn’t apply to this person...

 

Platforma pentru solutionarea online a litigiilor