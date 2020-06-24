Barack Obama apreciaza "marele elan" care travereaza SUA: "Tara noastra este mai buna, mai generoasa si mai inteligenta decat poate intelege Donald Trump"

Ziare.

com

Datorita acestui eveniment online care l-a avut ca vedeta pe Barack Obama, inca foarte popular printre simpatizantii democrati, Joe Biden a strans 11 milioane de dolari in total, un record pentru campania sa.Dupa ce a fost multa vreme discret, Barack Obama s-a exprimat in repetate randuri dupa moartea lui George Floyd, la 25 mai, care a provocat o istorica miscare de protest fata de violentele politiei si rasism in Statele Unite."Nu exista nimeni altcineva in care sa am mai multa incredere pentru a pansa ranile acestei tari si a reveni pe drumul normal decat in bunul meu prieten Joe Biden", a declarat cel de-al 44-lea presedinte al Statelor Unite.Casa Alba, sub Donald Trump, precum si republicanii si media conservatoare au lovit "chiar in fundamentul a ceea ce suntem", a acuzat Barack Obama.Sub presedintia lui Trump, "indivizi ca Putin si Kim Jong Un sau presedintele chinez Xi isi spun 'nu suntem supusi niciunei presiuni, nu trebuie sa facem nimic pentru disidentii pe care i-am inchis sau grupurile etnice pe care le discriminam, pentru ca nimeni nu ne va trage la raspundere'", a adaugat el."Ceea ce ma face optimist este insa faptul ca exista un mare elan in intreaga tara, in special printre cei mai tineri, care spun nu doar ca s-au saturat de abordarea haotica, dezorganizata, meschina a guvernului" Trump, dar si ca "sunt mai dispusi ca niciodata sa faca fata provocarilor care apasa de secole asupra acestei tari", a adaugat el."Tara noastra este mai buna, mai generoasa si mai inteligenta decat poate intelege Donald Trump", a declarat la randul sau Joe Biden, 77 de ani, care il va infrunta la urne la 3 noiembrie.