Barack Obama apreciaza "marele elan" care travereaza SUA: "Tara noastra este mai buna, mai generoasa si mai inteligenta decat poate intelege Donald Trump"

Tulsa: The "Invisible Majority" showed up in huge numbers...
Watched a few minutes of the Tulsa rally until I realized that it was the same old road show that I'd seen before.
The arena was jam packed , and I was amazed at how the Trump supporters in the upper decks camouflaged themselves to look like blue seats , and the horde outside painted themselves grey to look like cement. . These people may not be the best and brightest but they sure are inventive.
Less tests = fewer cases ?
Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you the President of the United States: "To hell with public health concerns...lets focus on my re-election campaign!"
"Here's the bad part. When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more cases," he said. "So I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please .They test and they test." Trump
The whole point of testing is to find more cases of the virus so people can self quarantine, because you can have it for 2 weeks and show no symptom. Just because you don't test, doesn't mean you have less cases
And now
BREAKING NEWS: In yet another daring move, president Trump signed an Executive Order banning pregnancy tests.
The president had this to say: "Pregnancy is a big problem, big problem, the biggest problem. Many good people have told me pregnancy is one of the leading causes of babies, most people don't know that.
Nobody knows that. And many people, many many people are saying, everyone is saying that pregnancy tests cause pregnancy.
If we stop pregnancy testing, then pregnancy cases will drop to zero.
So after careful consideration I am banning pregnancy testing to prevent pregnancies. Nobody understands women's bodies more than Donald J. Trump, believe you me..." Trump supporters cheered...
If pregnant women don’t take pregnancy tests, we’ll have fewer pregnant women. Is that the kind of logic he’s using? Sorry “logic" doesn’t apply to this person...