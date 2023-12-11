"Barbie" şi "Succession", în pole-position pentru Globurile de Aur. Lista nominalizărilor

„Barbie” şi „Succession” au primit câte nouă nominalizări fiecare la categoriile film şi televiziune, pentru gala Globurilor de Aur din 2024 care va fi difuzată pe CBS. Luni, au fost anunţate de asemenea şi nominalizările la noile categorii care recunosc stand-up comedy şi realizări cinematografice şi de box office.

Lista nominalizărilor:

Best motion picture - drama: “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures), “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures), “Maestro” (Netflix), “Past Lives” (A24), “The Zone of Interest” (A24), “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

Best actress in a motion picture - drama: Lily Gladstone - “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Carey Mulligan - “Maestro”, Sandra Hüller - “Anatomy of a Fall”, Annette Bening - “Nyad”, Greta Lee - “Past Lives”, Cailee Spaeny - “Priscilla”

Best actor in a motion picture - drama: Bradley Cooper - “Maestro”, Cillian Murphy - “Oppenheimer”, Leonardo DiCaprio - “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Colman Domingo - “Rustin”, Andrew Scott - “All of Us Strangers”, Barry Keoghan - “Saltburn”

Best motion picture - musical or comedy: “Barbie” (Warner Bros.), “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures), “American Fiction” (MGM), “The Holdovers” (Focus Features), “May December” (Netflix), “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy: Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.), Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings” (Sony Pictures), Natalie Portman - “May December” (Netflix), Alma Pöysti - “Fallen Leaves” (B Plan Distribution, Pandora Film), Margot Robbie – “Barbie” (Warner Bros.), Emma Stone – “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy: Nicolas Cage - “Dream Scenario”, Timothée Chalamet - “Wonka”, Matt Damon - “Air”, Paul Giamatti - “The Holdovers”, Joaquin Phoenix - “Beau Is Afraid”, Jeffrey Wright - “American Fiction”

Best motion picture - animated: “The Boy and the Heron”, “Elemental”, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”, “Suzume”, “Wish”

Best motion picture non-english language: “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) - Franţa, “Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) - Finlanda, “Io Capitano” (01 Distribution) - Italia, “Past Lives” (A24) - SUA, “Society of the Snow” (Netflix) - Spania,“The Zone of Interest” (A24) - Marea Britanie

Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture: Emily Blunt - “Oppenheimer”, Danielle Brooks - “The Color Purple”, Jodie Foster - “Nyad”, Julianne Moore - “May December”, Rosamund Pike - “Saltburn”, Da’Vine Joy Randolph - “The Holdovers”

Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture: Willem Dafoe - “Poor Things”, Robert DeNiro - “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Robert Downey Jr. - “Oppenheimer”, Ryan Gosling - “Barbie”, Charles Melton - “May December”, Mark Ruffalo - “Poor Things”

Best director - motion picture: Bradley Cooper - “Maestro”, Greta Gerwig - “Barbie”, Yorgos Lanthimos - “Poor Things”, Christopher Nolan - “Oppenheimer”, Martin Scorsese - “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Celine Song - “Past Lives”

Best screenplay - motion picture: “Barbie” - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, “Poor Things” - Tony McNamara, “Oppenheimer” - Christopher Nolan, “Killers of the Flower Moon” - Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, “Past Lives” - Celine Song, “Anatomy of a Fall” - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best original score - motion picture: Ludwig Göransson - “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures), Jerskin Fendrix - “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures), Robbie Robertson - “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures), Mica Levi - “The Zone of Interest” (A24), Daniel Pemberton - “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures), Joe Hisaishi - “The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)

Best original song - motion picture: “Addicted to romance” - „She Came to Me”, Bruce Springsteen, Dance the night” — „Barbie” Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, “I’m Just Ken” - „Barbie”, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, “Peaches” - „The Super Mario Bros. Movie”, Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker, “Road to Freedom” - „Rustin”, Lenny Kravitz, “What Was I Made For?” - „Barbie”, Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell

Cinematic and box office achievement: “Barbie” (Warner Bros.), “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney), “John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films), “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures), “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures), “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures), “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures), “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)

Televiziune

Best television series - drama: “1923” (Paramount+), “The Crown” (Netflix), “The Diplomat” (Netflix), “The Last of Us” (HBO), “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+), “Succession” (HBO)

Best actress in a television series - drama: Helen Mirren - “1923”, Bella Ramsey - “The Last of Us”, Keri Russell - “The Diplomat”, Sarah Snook - “Succession”, Imelda Staunton - “The Crown”, Emma Stone - “The Curse”

Best actor in a television series - drama: Pedro Pascal - “The Last of Us” (HBO), Kieran Culkin - “Succession” (HBO), Jeremy Strong - “Succession” (HBO), Brian Cox - “Succession” (HBO), Gary Oldman - “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+), Dominic West - “The Crown” (Netflix)

Best television series - musical or comedy: “The Bear” (FX), “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+), “Abbott Elementary” (ABC), “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee), “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu), “Barry” (HBO)

Best actress in a television series - musical or comedy: Ayo Edebiri - “The Bear” (Hulu), Natasha Lyonne - “Poker Face” (Peacock), Quinta Brunson - “Abbott Elementary” (ABC), Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video), Selena Gomez - “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu), Elle Fanning - “The Great” (Hulu)

Best actor in a television series - musical or comedy: Bill Hader - “Barry”, Steve Martin - “Only Murders in the Building”, Martin Short - “Only Murders in the Building”, Jason Segel - “Shrinking”, Jason Sudeikis - “Ted Lasso”, Jeremy Allen White - “The Bear”

Best television limited series, anthology series or television motion picture: “Beef” (Netflix), “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+), “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Amazon Prime Video), “All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix), “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime), “Fargo” (FX)

Best actress in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television: Riley Keough - “Daisy Jones & the Six”, Brie Larson - “Lessons in Chemistry”, Elizabeth Olsen - “Love and Death”, Juno Temple - “Fargo”, Rachel Weisz - “Dead Ringers”, Ali Wong - “Beef”

Best actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television: Matt Bomer - “Fellow Travelers”, Sam Claflin - “Daisy Jones & the Six”, Jon Hamm - “Fargo”, Woody Harrelson - “White House Plumbers”, David Oyelowo - “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”, Steven Yeun - “Beef”

Best supporting actress - television series: Elizabeth Debicki - “The Crown”, Abby Elliott - “The Bear”, Christina Ricci - “Yellowjackets”, J. Smith-Cameron - “Succession”, Meryl Streep - “Only Murders in the Building”, Hannah Waddingham - “Ted Lasso”

Best supporting actor - television series: Billy Crudup - “The Morning Show”, Matthew Macfadyen - “Succession”, James Marsden - “Jury Duty”, Ebon Moss-Bachrach - “The Bear”, Alan Ruck - “Succession”, Alexander Skarsgård - “Succession”

Best supporting actress - television limited series/motion picture: Harriet Sloane - “Lessons in Chemistry”, Patti Yasutake - “Beef”, Suki Waterhouse - “Daisy Jones & the Six”, Chloe Bailey - “Swarm”, Allison Williams - “Fellow Travelers”, Carla Gugino - “Fall of the House of Usher”

Best stand-up comedian on television: Ricky Gervais -“Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”, Trevor Noah - “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”, Chris Rock - “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”, Amy Schumer - “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”, Sarah Silverman - “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”, Wanda Sykes - “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”