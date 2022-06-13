Peste 1.000 de bicicliști protestează dezbrăcați în centrul Londrei FOTO

Peste 1.000 de bicicliști dezbrăcați protestează luni, 13 iunie, în centrul Londrei.

Aceștia participă la Parada Mondială a Bicicliștilor Dezbrăcați, iar organizatorii au transmis că scopul manifestației este creșterea gradului de conștientizare cu privire la siguranța bicicliștilor și a fost în același timp si un apel la respectarea mediului înconjurător, potrivit Digi24.

Reacțiile negative nu au întârziat să apară, mai ales că anumiți participanți au folosit biciclet închiriate de la municipalitate.

”Nimeni nu vrea să mai închirieze o astfel de bicicletă”, au scris unii londonezi pe rețelele sociale.

Parada are loc anual, din 2004, în circa 200 de orașe din lume.

If you want to cycle around London naked that’s your business. But use your own bike! The times I’ve seen them using the London hire bikes on this ride is unbelievable. No one wants hire a bike that someone’s sweaty arse crack, balls and fanny have been on all day! #NakedBikeRide pic.twitter.com/boelMQr5iI