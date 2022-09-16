Editeaza

Ce filme vor rula la Happy Cinema Bistrita, in perioada 16-22 septembrie!

Sursa: Rasunetul
Vineri, 16 Septembrie 2022, ora 11:48
1 citiri
Ce filme vor rula la Happy Cinema Bistrita, in perioada 16-22 septembrie!
Rasunetul
Vineri,16 Septembrie
13:00 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank - Actiune, Animatie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:10 Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero - Actiune, Animatie, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
13:30 Gasca Animalutelor DC (dub) - Actiune, Animatie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
15:10 The Elfkins - Animatie, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:40 Ticket to Paradise - Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
16:00 Where the Crawdads Sing - Drama, Mister, Normal, AP12
17:00 Three Thousand ...citeste toata stirea
