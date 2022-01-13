Editeaza

Municipiul Bistrita, in scenariul rosu! Rata de incidenta din fiecare localitate

Joi, 13 Ianuarie 2022, ora 13:19
Municipiul Bistrita, in scenariul rosu! Rata de incidenta din fiecare localitate
Municipiul Bistrita a trecut in secnariul rosu, dupa ce rata de incidenta a depasit 3 la mia de locuitori. Cea mai mare incidenta este la Poiana Ilvei, unde s-a depasit pragul de 10.

INCIDENEsA CAZURILOR DE COVID-19 PE UNITAEsI ADMINISTRATIV-TERITORIALE - 13.01.2022

UAT

RATA DE INFECTARE

POIANA ILVEI

10,83

NEGRILESTI

7,86

SANMIHAIU DE CAMPIE

4,59

BUDESTI

4,54

LESU

4,47

LUNCA ILVEI

3,96

SIEU-MAGHERUS

3,77

CHIUZA

3,6

ORAS SANGEORZ-BAI

3,37

MUNICIPIUL BISTRITA

3, ...citeste toata stirea
