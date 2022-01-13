Municipiul Bistrita, in scenariul rosu! Rata de incidenta din fiecare localitate

Joi, 13 Ianuarie 2022, ora 13:19
Municipiul Bistrita a trecut in secnariul rosu, dupa ce rata de incidenta a depasit 3 la mia de locuitori. Cea mai mare incidenta este la Poiana Ilvei, unde s-a depasit pragul de 10.
INCIDENEsA CAZURILOR DE COVID-19 PE UNITAEsI ADMINISTRATIV-TERITORIALE - 13.01.2022
UAT
RATA DE INFECTARE
POIANA ILVEI
10,83
NEGRILESTI
7,86
SANMIHAIU DE CAMPIE
4,59
BUDESTI
4,54
LESU
4,47
LUNCA ILVEI
3,96
SIEU-MAGHERUS
3,77
CHIUZA
3,6
ORAS SANGEORZ-BAI
3,37
MUNICIPIUL BISTRITA
