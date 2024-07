Patricia Huciu si Alexandra Timaru, de la Grupa de excelenta Limba engleza Beclean, premii si experiente

Grupa de excelenta Limba engleza, VII-VIII, Beclean, Lector Crina-Lucia MagdeaOlimpiada nationala de Limba engleza, etapa judeteana, 2023-2024Huciu Patricia-Maria, clasa aVII-a, Colegiul National Petru Rares, Beclean - PREMIUL IIHello! My name is Huciu Patricia Maria and I'm in the 7th grade at Colegiul National "Petru Rares " Beclean. This year, I was and still am a member of the Excellence class. I think that it certainly helped me with a lot, like understanding grammar better, writing ... citește toată știrea