Ce filme poti vedea la Happy Cinema Bistrita, in perioada 22- 28 aprilie!

Sursa: Rasunetul
Joi, 21 Aprilie 2022, ora 17:21
Rasunetul
Vineri,22 Aprilie

10:00 Baietii rai (dub) 3D - Actiune, Animatie, Comedie, Normal, AG

10:20 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG

10:40 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) - Actiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG

12:10 Baietii rai (dub) 3D - Actiune, Animatie, Comedie, Normal, AG

12:40 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG

13:10 Rosu ...citeste toata stirea
Top stiri Bistrita
Peste 1300 de politisti, jandarmi, pompieri, salvatori SMURD vor actiona pe perioada sarbatorilor pascale. Subprefectul Ioan Zagrean: Sunt masuri de preventie, pentru siguranta cetateanului
ASF: Piata de capital va avea o noua dimensiune dupa adoptarea Legii privind reducerea impozitului pentru investitorii la bursa
5 sfaturi pentru alergare pe vreme rea
Biblioteca Judeteana "George Cosbuc": lansare de carte Moshe B. Itzhaki
Zambete si pe chipurile copilasilor de la Preventoriul TBC din Ilisua, aduse de Asociatia Imparte Bucurie si de TeraSteel
Elevii claselor a IV-a se pot inscrie pana in 6 mai la cursurile gratuite de la Scoala de inot!
Cele mai citite stiri
Deputatul Robert Sighiartau, in Marea Britanie, pentru a sustine candidatii la alegerile locale
Deputatul Robert Sighiartau, vicepresedinte al PNL, a efectuat o vizita de lucru in Marea Britanie ...
AJOFM BN: 15 posturi de educatoare, disponibile in Germania. Vezi conditiile, salariu oferit si cum poti aplica!
Agentia Judeteana pentru Ocuparea Fortei de Munca Bistrita - Nasaud face cunoscuta oferta de munca ...
Jurnalisti si comunicatori au pus in practica strategia europeana "de la ferma in furculita". Produsele pascale au ajuns la refugiatii din Ucraina
Strategii europene puse in practica la firul ierbii! Mai numerosi ca oricand, jurnalistii si ...
