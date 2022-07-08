Editeaza

Ce filme puteti vedea la Happy Cinema Bistrita, in perioada 8-14 iulie 2022!

Sursa: Rasunetul
Vineri, 08 Iulie 2022, ora 10:17
26 citiri
Ce filme puteti vedea la Happy Cinema Bistrita, in perioada 8-14 iulie 2022!
Rasunetul
Vineri,8 Iulie

12:30 Minionii 2 (dub)3D - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

13:00 Lightyear (dub)3D - Animatie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

14:00 Thor: Love and Thunder 3D - Actiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

14:30 Minionii 2 (dub)3D - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:30 Thor: Love and Thunder 3D - Actiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

16:30 Thor: Love and Thunder 3D - Actiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

16:30 ...citeste toata stirea
Citeste stirile pe mobil: m.ziare.com
Top stiri Bistrita
Top 5 sfaturi atunci cand te hotarasti ce vopsea sa alegi pentru dormitorul tau
Top 5 sfaturi atunci cand te hotarasti ce vopsea sa alegi pentru dormitorul tau
Turneu de minifotbal la Caianu Mic!
Turneu de minifotbal la Caianu Mic!
Tratamente care se aplica la cartof pentru combaterea daunatorilor!
Tratamente care se aplica la cartof pentru combaterea daunatorilor!
Unde sunt busturile lui DECEBAL de la Cosbuc si Rebrisoara?
Unde sunt busturile lui DECEBAL de la Cosbuc si Rebrisoara?
Tanar muscat de urs, preluat de Ambulanta, de la Jelna!
Tanar muscat de urs, preluat de Ambulanta, de la Jelna!
Ionut Simionca (PMP): Guvernul ii umileste si discrimineaza pe romanii cu posibilitati modeste din mediul rural. O treime din comunele din Romania nu au magazine autorizate pentru folosirea cardurilor sociale!
Ionut Simionca (PMP): Guvernul ii umileste si discrimineaza pe romanii cu posibilitati modeste din mediul rural. O treime din comunele din Romania nu au magazine autorizate pentru folosirea cardurilor sociale!
Cele mai citite stiri
O voce unita, vocea mediului de afaceri bistritean!
O lista de probleme si propuneri ale mediului de afaceri bistritean, ridicate atat saptamana trecuta ...
Vasile Diana Dan, locul V cu echipa Romaniei la Campionatul European de Alergare Montana
In perioada 01 - 03.07.2022, in Spania, a avut loc Campionatul European de Alergare Montana Off-Road ...
Start reusit! Au fost inaugurate primele 3 trasee din domeniul ciclabil al judetului!
De sambata, in mod oficial, avem in judet 3 trasee pentru biciclisti. Acestea fac parte dintr-un ...
ActualitateBusinessSportLife Show