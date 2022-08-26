Editeaza

Ce filme vor rula la Happy Cinema Bistrita, in perioada 26 august- 1 septembrie!

Ce filme vor rula la Happy Cinema Bistrita, in perioada 26 august- 1 septembrie!
Vineri,26 August

13:30 The Elfkins - Animatie, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

14:00 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank - Actiune, Animatie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 After Ever Happy - Drama, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

15:20 Gasca Animalutelor DC (dub) - Actiune, Animatie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

16:30 The Elfkins - Animatie, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

17:00 After Ever Happy - Drama, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

17:40 Maria Tanase - Biografic,
Doua fetite si mama lor, transportate la spital, in urma unui accident produs la Ciceu Mihaiesti
Turul Romaniei (6-11 septembrie) organizeaza o competitie de ciclism dedicata copiilor, cu varsta intre 2 si 14 ani, la Bistrita! Inscrierea gratuita, medalii pentru toti participantii!
Stelian Dolha: Protectia Consumatorilor a amendat 3 magazine Lidl, din Bistrita-Nasaud, cu 70.000 lei
Bistriz Blietzkrieg: Expozitie colectiva E T A J on wheels si recital de Jazz: Ana Maria Galea Quartet
Progrese importante in constructia blocului de locuinte sociale din Viisoara! Ioan Turc: Felicitari constructorului!
Viceprimarul Cornel Sasarman, liderul social-democratilor din comuna Branistea
