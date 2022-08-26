Ce filme vor rula la Happy Cinema Bistrita, in perioada 26 august- 1 septembrie!

Vineri, 26 August 2022, ora 10:50
0 citiri
Vineri,26 August
13:30 The Elfkins - Animatie, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
14:00 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank - Actiune, Animatie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:30 After Ever Happy - Drama, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
15:20 Gasca Animalutelor DC (dub) - Actiune, Animatie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
16:30 The Elfkins - Animatie, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
17:00 After Ever Happy - Drama, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
17:40 Maria Tanase - Biografic, ...citeste toata stirea