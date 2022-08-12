Editeaza

Programul filmelor de la Happy Cinema Bistrita, in perioada 12- 18 august!

Sursa: Rasunetul
Vineri, 12 August 2022, ora 08:20
Programul filmelor de la Happy Cinema Bistrita, in perioada 12- 18 august!
Rasunetul
Vineri,12 August

13:00 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank - Actiune, Animatie, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG

13:30 Gasca Animalutelor DC (dub) - Actiune, Animatie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

14:00 Minionii 2 (dub)3D - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:20 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank - Actiune, Animatie, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG

16:00 Gasca Animalutelor DC (dub) - Actiune, Animatie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

16:30 Beast - Aventuri, Drama, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

Pot fi camerele de supraveghere un cadou potrivit?
Descoperiti frumusetea Muntilor Rodnei si gustul adevarat al produselor lactate, la Stana Popas Putredu Sangeorz-Bai!
Pasarea cu clont de rubin a readus o clipa printre noi pe scriitorii luati de timpuriu
Gloria 2018 are sectie de tenis de masa! Cine sunt sportivii legitimati!
Controale efectuate de politisti si inspectori D.S.V.S.A, la detinatorii de cai din Sarata, Viisoara si Nimigea!
Din ianuarie 2023, va fi redeschisa circulatia rutiera de la intersectiile strazilor Zimbrului si Crinilor cu Bulevardul Decebal! !
