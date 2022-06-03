Vezi ce filme ruleaza la Happy Cinema Bistrita in perioada 3-9 iunie!

Vineri, 03 Iunie 2022, ora 11:55
0 citiri
Vineri,3 Iunie
12:00 Dreambuilders - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Drama, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
12:10 Fireheart - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
12:30 Doctor Strange in Multiversul Nebuniei 3D - Actiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
14:00 Dreambuilders - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Drama, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:20 Fireheart - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:20 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness - Animatie, ...citeste toata stirea