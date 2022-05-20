Vezi ce filme ruleaza la Happy Cinema in perioada 20-26 mai

Vineri, 20 Mai 2022, ora 12:29
14:00 Fireheart - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:20 Baietii rai (dub) 3D - Actiune, Animatie, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:00 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:00 Fireheart - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:30 Doctor Strange in Multiversul Nebuniei 3D - Actiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:00 Where Is Anne Frank - Animatie, Istoric, Premiera, ...citeste toata stirea