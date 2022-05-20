Editeaza

Vezi ce filme ruleaza la Happy Cinema in perioada 20-26 mai

Sursa: Rasunetul
Vineri, 20 Mai 2022, ora 12:29
0 citiri
Vezi ce filme ruleaza la Happy Cinema in perioada 20-26 mai
Rasunetul
Vineri,20 Mai
14:00 Fireheart - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:20 Baietii rai (dub) 3D - Actiune, Animatie, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:00 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:00 Fireheart - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:30 Doctor Strange in Multiversul Nebuniei 3D - Actiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:00 Where Is Anne Frank - Animatie, Istoric, Premiera, ...citeste toata stirea
Citeste stirile pe mobil: m.ziare.com
Top stiri Bistrita
Presedintele Radu Moldovan si subprefectul Ioan Zagrean, printre invitatii scriitorului Sorin Garjan!
Presedintele Radu Moldovan si subprefectul Ioan Zagrean, printre invitatii scriitorului Sorin Garjan!
Vasile V. Filip, Cronici, povestiri, marturisiri
Vasile V. Filip, Cronici, povestiri, marturisiri
O masina de epoca ce a apartinut lui Arnold Schwarzenegger vine la Bistrita! Rombat asteapta vineri bistritenii sa admire masinile de epoca participante la "Castel Rally by EHRLE"
O masina de epoca ce a apartinut lui Arnold Schwarzenegger vine la Bistrita! Rombat asteapta vineri bistritenii sa admire masinile de epoca participante la "Castel Rally by EHRLE"
Judoka de la Drumarul Bistrita au cucerit 14 medalii la Cupa Internationala Satu Mare
Judoka de la Drumarul Bistrita au cucerit 14 medalii la Cupa Internationala Satu Mare
Mirela Traistaru, vernisaj expozitie de pictura la Muzeul Judetean
Mirela Traistaru, vernisaj expozitie de pictura la Muzeul Judetean
Sistare apa potabila in localitatea Sieu
Sistare apa potabila in localitatea Sieu
Cele mai citite stiri
Opinie, Adrian Linca despre meciul cu CSM Bucuresti: Vina e la sefi!
De vina pentru batuta crunta pe care am luat-o de la CSM Bucuresti sunt, in primul rand, ...
Cinci barbati din Bistrita, Ilisua, Dobric si Beclean au fost retinuti! Ce au confiscat politistii in urma perchezitiilor
In urma celor 30 de perchezitii domiciliare efectuate la data de 15 mai a.c., de politistii ...
Iuliana Denes, noul director executiv al APIA BN!
Schimbare la varful Agentiei de Plati si Interventie pentru Agricultura Bistrita-Nasaud! Iuliana ...
ActualitateBusinessSportLife Show