Ministrul Bogdan Aurescu, mesaj de 4 iulie: "Parteneriatul strategic Romania - SUA este mai puternic ca oricand"

Happy 4th of July! & congratulations to our friends and allies in the #USπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ! The πŸ‡·πŸ‡΄-πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ #StrategicPartnership is stronger than ever. Looking forward to further consolidate our excellent cooperation to the benefit of our citizens! @StateDept @AmbasadaSUA @SecPompeo pic.twitter.com/fCJ8c6ZcDN