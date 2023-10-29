Avion de mici dimensiuni prăbușit în Brazilia. Cel puţin 12 persoane au murit VIDEO

Cel puţin 12 persoane au murit, duminică, după ce un avion de mici dimensiuni s-a prăbuşit în apropierea aeroportului Rio Branco, în capitala statului Acre din vestul Braziliei, au declarat autorităţile statului citate de Reuters.

Avionul, operat de firma locală ART Taxi Aereo, s-a prăbuşit imediat după decolare, ucigând pe toţi cei aflaţi la bord, inclusiv un bebeluş, a declarat guvernul statului Acre într-o declaraţie.

Cauzele accidentului vor fi acum investigate, se arată în comunicat.

