Avion de mici dimensiuni prăbușit în Brazilia. Cel puţin 12 persoane au murit VIDEO

Duminica, 29 Octombrie 2023, ora 19:51
Cel puţin 12 persoane au murit, duminică, după ce un avion de mici dimensiuni s-a prăbuşit în apropierea aeroportului Rio Branco, în capitala statului Acre din vestul Braziliei, au declarat autorităţile statului citate de Reuters.

Avionul, operat de firma locală ART Taxi Aereo, s-a prăbuşit imediat după decolare, ucigând pe toţi cei aflaţi la bord, inclusiv un bebeluş, a declarat guvernul statului Acre într-o declaraţie.

Cauzele accidentului vor fi acum investigate, se arată în comunicat.

Avionul se îndrepta spre Envira, un orăşel din statul Amazonas.

