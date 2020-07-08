Ziare.com
Decizie cu implicatii in dosarele penale. CCR: "O persoana prezumata a fi nevinovata nu poate fi constransa sa produca proba vinovatiei sale"

Miercuri, 08 Iulie 2020, ora 22:41

   

Decizie cu implicatii in dosarele penale. CCR: "O persoana prezumata a fi nevinovata nu poate fi constransa sa produca proba vinovatiei sale"
O persoana prezumata a fi nevinovata nu poate fi constransa sa produca proba vinovatiei sale, arata Curtea Constitutionala in motivarea deciziei prin care a constatat ca solutia legislativa din Codul de procedura penala, care nu reglementeaza dreptul martorului la tacere si la neautoincriminare, este neconstitutionala.

"Jurisprudenta si doctrina au retinut ca principiul aflarii adevarului impune organelor judiciare obligatia de a asigura, pe baza de probe administrate cu respectarea caracterului echitabil al procedurii, aflarea adevarului judiciar cu privire la faptele si imprejurarile cauzei, precum si cu privire la persoana suspectata de savarsirea unei infractiuni. Este general admis ca organele de urmarire penala au obligatia de a strange si de a administra probe atat in favoarea, cat si in defavoarea suspectului/inculpatului. Or, Curtea retine ca, in vederea respectarii efective a prezumtiei de nevinovatie, o persoana prezumata a fi nevinovata nu poate fi constransa, determinata sa produca proba vinovatiei sale, ci, dimpotriva, are dreptul de a ramane in pasivitate, acuzarii revenindu-i sarcina de a face proba contrara, a vinovatiei", se precizeaza in motivarea publicata miercuri pe site-ul CCR.

Curtea constata ca obtinerea unei declaratii in baza articolului 118 din Codul de procedura penala, sub sanctiunea retinerii infractiunii de marturie mincinoasa in cazul in care martorul nu face declaratii adevarate si in conditiile in care martorul isi asuma riscul ca aspectele declarate sa poata fi folosite chiar impotriva sa, reprezinta "un mecanism coercitiv incompatibil cu dreptul la un proces echitabil".

"Curtea constata ca art. 118 din Codul de procedura penala nu instituie garantii suficiente pentru martor, de vreme ce acesta poate fi pus in situatia sa contribuie indirect la propria incriminare, in dezacord cu respectarea prezumtiei de nevinovatie, de care orice persoana beneficiaza (...) si, totodata, impieteaza asupra justei solutionari a cauzei, contrar dreptului la un proces echitabil, (...) inclusiv prin incalcarea dreptului la aparare al martorului", se arata in motivare.

Curtea Constitutionala a mai observat ca instantele nationale de drept comun, inclusiv Inalta Curte de Casatie si Justitie, au subliniat necesitatea retinerii dreptului la tacere si neautoincriminare si in ceea ce il priveste pe martor.

CCR a admis, pe 2 iunie, o exceptie de neconstitutionalitate, constatand ca solutia legislativa cuprinsa in art. 118 din Codul de procedura penala, care nu reglementeaza dreptul martorului la tacere si la neautoincriminare, este neconstitutionala.
