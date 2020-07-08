Decizie cu implicatii in dosarele penale. CCR: "O persoana prezumata a fi nevinovata nu poate fi constransa sa produca proba vinovatiei sale"

luativa boarfele si plecati la cosul de gunoi
Romania are nevoie de a se dezvolta
Romania are nevoie de spitale, de fabrici
Romania are nevoie de libertate
O gasca de banditi ce isi spun ccr fac ultima miscare comunista
Cred ca aceasta banda ar trebui desfiintata
In alte state locul CCR-ului este luat de intelepti nu de ***
Fara CCR Romania poate avansa
sa stai si sa te crucesti: cecereaua romanisataneza aplica....
...si confrma Cel de-al 5-lea Amendament din Bill of rights al Constitutiei SUA !!!!!!
=============
"The amendment as proposed by Congress in 1789:
No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation."
============
pe cand validarea si aplicarea in romanisatan a celorlalte prevederi ale Celui de-al 5-lea Amendament la Constitutia SUA?
La cat de neconstituționale-s codurile astea, te-ntrebi de ce nu-s
abrogate odată, că de modificat conform deciziilor de neconstituționalitate, oricum, nu-i timp!