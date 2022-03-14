Editeaza

"The Power of the Dog", desemnat cel mai bun film la gala premiilor BAFTA

Sursa: Actual de Cluj
Luni, 14 Martie 2022, ora 09:08
6 citiri
"Dune" a fost marele castigator in cadrul celei de-a 75-a editii a galei premiilor Academiei Britanice de Arte ale Filmului si Televiziunii (BAFTA) cu cinci trofee castigate iar productia regizata de Jane Campion "The Power of the Dog" a fost recompensata la categoriile "cel mai bun film" si "cel mai bun regizor", scrie Variety.

Lista castigatorilor:

Best Film: "The Power of the Dog"

Outstanding British Film: "Belfast"

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: "The Harder ...citeste toata stirea
