Prometey se retrage din Basketball Champions League dupa meciul cu U BT, clubul dizolva toate echipele, banii merg la armata in contextul invaziei ruse

Sursa: Actual de Cluj
Sambata, 05 Martie 2022, ora 18:06
Reputatul jurnalist Oleksandr Proshuta anunta ca BC Prometey se retrage din Basketball Champions League, la doar cateva zile dupa esecul cu U-BT Cluj-Napoca.

BREAKING: Ukrainian champs, Prometey, is withdrawing from BCL

It was announced by club's president Volodymyr Dubinskyi

All teams (2 basketball + youth + women's volleyball) are disbanded at the moment

"All money & resources should go to army. Win first. Then everything" (c)

- Oleksandr Proshuta (@alex_proshuta) March 5, 2022

