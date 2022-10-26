Editeaza

Champions League: rezultate, marcatori, clasamente

Sursa: Cuvantul Libertatii
Miercuri, 26 Octombrie 2022, ora 03:06
Marti si miercuri se disputa meciurile din etapa a 5-a a fazei grupelor Champions League:

Marti:

Grupa E: Salzburg - Chelsea 1-2 (Adamu 49 / Kovacic 23, Havertz 64)

Dinamo Zagreb - AC Milan 0-4 (Gabbia 39, Rafael Leao 49, Giroud 59 pen., Ljubicic 69 aut.)

Clasament: 1. Chelsea 10 (8-3), 2. AC Milan 7 (8-7), 3. Salzburg 6 (5-5), 4. Dinamo Zagreb 4 (3-9).

Grupa F: RB Leipzig- Real Madrid 3-2 (Gvardiol 13, Nkunku 18, Werner 81 / Vinicius 44, Rodrygo 90+4 pen.)

Celtic - Sahtior 1-1
