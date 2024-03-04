Cutremur de magnitudinea 5 în Kazahstan VIDEO

Un seism a zguduit luni, 4 martie, cel mai mare oraş din Kazahstan, Almatî, unde zeci de persoane au fugit afară din clădiri, în timp ce sunau sirene de alarmă, relatează Reuters.
⚡A powerful earthquake occurred in Kazakhstan.
Residents of Almaty felt tremors with a strength of five points. People jumped out on the street to the wail of the siren. pic.twitter.com/YeuedTxI1n— Гакрукс (@Gakruks1) March 4, 2024
Ministerul kazah al Situaţiilor de Urgenţă estimează un cutremur de magnitudinea 5 la Almatî.
🇰🇿 #Kazakhstani media report a serious earthquake in #Almaty. Sirens are sounding in the city, citizens are taking to the streets.#CaliberAz #news #video #politics #earthquake #Kazakhstan #caliber pic.twitter.com/GxUjFFhbuT— Caliber English (@CaliberEnglish) March 4, 2024
Cutremurul a fost resimţit în capitala kazahă, Bişkek.