Cutremur de magnitudinea 5 în Kazahstan VIDEO

Autor: Bianca Gheorghian
Luni, 04 Martie 2024, ora 11:06
Cutremur de magnitudinea 5 în Kazahstan VIDEO
Seism de magnitudinea 5 în Kazahstan FOTO Pexels

Un seism a zguduit luni, 4 martie, cel mai mare oraş din Kazahstan, Almatî, unde zeci de persoane au fugit afară din clădiri, în timp ce sunau sirene de alarmă, relatează Reuters.

Ministerul kazah al Situaţiilor de Urgenţă estimează un cutremur de magnitudinea 5 la Almatî.

Cutremurul a fost resimţit în capitala kazahă, Bişkek.

