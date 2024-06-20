Cursa superbă cu care David Popovici a stabilit al treilea timp din istorie la ”sută”. Al doilea e tot al lui! VIDEO

Autor: Teodor Serban
Miercuri, 19 Iunie 2024, ora 23:09
Cursa superbă cu care David Popovici a stabilit al treilea timp din istorie la ”sută”. Al doilea e tot al lui! VIDEO
David Popovici FOTO X

Înotătorul român David Popovici a cucerit medalia de aur în proba de 100 m liber, miercuri seara, la Campionatele Europene de nataţie de la Belgrad, cu timpul de 46 sec 88/100.

Popovici a încheiat la doar două sutimi de recordul european, pe care îl deţine din 2022, de la Roma. Recordul mondial (46 sec 80/100) este deţinut din februarie de chinezul Zhanle Pan.

Românul care a stabilit al treilea timp din istorie a fost urmat în clasament de maghiarul Nandor Nemeth, 47 sec 49/100, şi de sârbul Andrej Barna, 47 sec 66/100.

La Europenele 2022 de la Roma, România a obţinut două medalii de aur, ambele prin David Popovici la 100 m şi 200 m liber.

David Popovici a câştigat miercuri seară, 19 iunie, finala probei de 100 de metri liber, la Campionatele Europene de nataţie de la Belgrad, stabilind al treilea timp din istorie. Marți,...
