Cursa superbă cu care David Popovici a stabilit al treilea timp din istorie la ”sută”. Al doilea e tot al lui! VIDEO

Înotătorul român David Popovici a cucerit medalia de aur în proba de 100 m liber, miercuri seara, la Campionatele Europene de nataţie de la Belgrad, cu timpul de 46 sec 88/100.

Popovici a încheiat la doar două sutimi de recordul european, pe care îl deţine din 2022, de la Roma. Recordul mondial (46 sec 80/100) este deţinut din februarie de chinezul Zhanle Pan.

Românul care a stabilit al treilea timp din istorie a fost urmat în clasament de maghiarul Nandor Nemeth, 47 sec 49/100, şi de sârbul Andrej Barna, 47 sec 66/100.

La Europenele 2022 de la Roma, România a obţinut două medalii de aur, ambele prin David Popovici la 100 m şi 200 m liber.

During the third day of the 2024 European Championships in Belgrade, David Popovici won the men’s 100 freestyle in 46.88. This is the 3rd fastest performance in history, only 0.08 off Pan Zhanle’s world record from the 2024 World Championships. Who will win in Paris? pic.twitter.com/CppXiJECll