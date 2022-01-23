Sârbul Novak Djokovic, lideurl ATP, a vizitat câteva orașe din Muntenegru, fiind primit cu entuziasm de localnici.

Djokovic a vizitat, printre altele, mănăstirea Ostrog, așezată pe o stâncă aproape verticală a muntelui Ostrog, la o altitudine de 2.000 de metri.

Djokovic a fost și în orășelul Pljevlja, locul de naștere al patriarhului sârb Varnava.

El și-a încheiat călătoria la Durmitor, la munte.

When you have faith in God, you don't have to worry about the future. You just know it's all in His hands. You just go to and do your best 🙏🏻❤️ @DjokerNole #djokovic #novakdjokovic pic.twitter.com/vM7zwJnVjv