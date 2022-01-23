Djokovic și-a căutat liniștea la mănăstirile din Muntenegru FOTO

Autor: Teodor Serban
Duminica, 23 Ianuarie 2022, ora 07:39
323 citiri
Djokovic și-a căutat liniștea la mănăstirile din Muntenegru FOTO

Sârbul Novak Djokovic, lideurl ATP, a vizitat câteva orașe din Muntenegru, fiind primit cu entuziasm de localnici.

Djokovic a vizitat, printre altele, mănăstirea Ostrog, așezată pe o stâncă aproape verticală a muntelui Ostrog, la o altitudine de 2.000 de metri.

Djokovic a fost și în orășelul Pljevlja, locul de naștere al patriarhului sârb Varnava.

El și-a încheiat călătoria la Durmitor, la munte.

Scrie pe Ziare.Com
Citeste si:
Ce surpriză neplăcută îl așteaptă pe Novak Djokovic la turneele din Italia. În ce condiții va putea juca nevaccinat liderul ATP
Ce surpriză neplăcută îl așteaptă pe Novak Djokovic la turneele din Italia. În ce condiții va putea juca nevaccinat liderul ATP
ATP a emis un document cu noi restricţii pentru jucători, la turneele viitoare din Italia, informează RMC Sport. La aceste competiţii, tenismenilor nevaccinaţi le este permis să joace, dar nu...
Australia l-a dat afară pe Djokovic, dar nu le face niciun test jucătorilor!
Australia l-a dat afară pe Djokovic, dar nu le face niciun test jucătorilor!
Germanul Alexander Zverev, unul dintre favoriții de la Australian Open, crede că mulți jucători au Covid acum, în timpul turneului. Zverev spune că australienii nu fac teste. Probabil ei...
#djokovic, #Muntenegru, #atp, #Australian Open , #stiri tenis
Parteneri Ziare.Com
DigiSport.ro
Cine e Alize Cornet, adversara Simonei Halep: penalizata ca s-a dezbracat in timpul meciului si amintiri neplacute din Romania
TelekomSport.ro
Flavius Stoican, chemat in vestiarul arbitrilor imediat dupa meci. Caz rar in Liga 1. Ce s-a intamplat mai departe
DigiSport.ro
Ioana Tiriac a anuntat ca va da "cea mai mare petrecere din istorie"! Singura conditie pusa de fiica miliardarului roman
Top stiri din Sport
Djokovic și-a căutat liniștea la mănăstirile din Muntenegru FOTO
Djokovic și-a căutat liniștea la mănăstirile din Muntenegru FOTO
Surprize uriașe în optimi la Australian Open: două jucătoare din Top 10 au fost trimise acasă!
Surprize uriașe în optimi la Australian Open: două jucătoare din Top 10 au fost trimise acasă!
De la ce ore vor evolua Simona Halep și Sorana Cîrstea în optimi la Australian Open
De la ce ore vor evolua Simona Halep și Sorana Cîrstea în optimi la Australian Open
Universitatea Craiova a câștigat derby-ul pentru play-off cu Rapid. Care este clasamentul din Liga 1
Universitatea Craiova a câștigat derby-ul pentru play-off cu Rapid. Care este clasamentul din Liga 1
În sfârșit avem selecționer. Anunțul șefilor fotbalului românesc
În sfârșit avem selecționer. Anunțul șefilor fotbalului românesc
Pe ce loc va fi Sorana Cîrstea după calificarea în optimi la Australian Open
Pe ce loc va fi Sorana Cîrstea după calificarea în optimi la Australian Open
Toate stirile din Sport