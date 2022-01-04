Djokovici merge la Australian Open! Organizatorii au făcut o excepție pentru liderul mondial

Telenovela participării lui Novak Djokovici (numărul unu ATP) la Australian Open a ajuns azi la un deznodământ.

Sârbul a anunțat că va participa la Aussie Open, primind din partea organizatorilor o derogare necesară pentru că Djokovici nu este vaccinat.

Djokovici va încerca să câștige al 10-lea său trofeu la Melbourne. Ar ajunge la 21 de Grand Slamuri, cu unul mai mult ca Rafa Nadal și Roger Federer.

Happy New Year! Wishing you all health, love & joy in every moment & may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.

I’ve spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022! pic.twitter.com/e688iSO2d4