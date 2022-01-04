Djokovici merge la Australian Open! Organizatorii au făcut o excepție pentru liderul mondial

Autor: Teodor Serban
Marti, 04 Ianuarie 2022, ora 12:46
1131 citiri
Djokovici merge la Australian Open! Organizatorii au făcut o excepție pentru liderul mondial

Telenovela participării lui Novak Djokovici (numărul unu ATP) la Australian Open a ajuns azi la un deznodământ.

Sârbul a anunțat că va participa la Aussie Open, primind din partea organizatorilor o derogare necesară pentru că Djokovici nu este vaccinat.

Djokovici va încerca să câștige al 10-lea său trofeu la Melbourne. Ar ajunge la 21 de Grand Slamuri, cu unul mai mult ca Rafa Nadal și Roger Federer.

Scrie pe Ziare.Com
Citeste si:
Covidul a făcut ravagii printre jucătorii de tenis: încă un nume mare a căzut
Covidul a făcut ravagii printre jucătorii de tenis: încă un nume mare a căzut
Turneul demonstrativ de la Abu Dhabi a fost o adevărată pacoste pentru jucătorii care au luat parte la el. Astfel, nu mai puțin de cinci jucători s-au infectat după acest turneu. Ons...
Lumea tenisului luptă cu SARS - COV - 2. Sportive importante, infectate cu Covid după un turneu în Emirate
Lumea tenisului luptă cu SARS - COV - 2. Sportive importante, infectate cu Covid după un turneu în Emirate
După Rafael Nadal şi Belinda Bencic, care au participat la turneul demonstrativ de la Abu Dhabi, jucătoarea tunisiană Ons Jabeur, locul 10 mondial, a fost de asemenea testată pozitiv cu...
#Djokovici, #auastralian open, #federer, #nadal
Parteneri Ziare.Com
DigiSport.ro
"Poti ajunge sa castigi 10.000 $ pe luna!" Cu ce se ocupa si cum arata romanca de succes plecata la Dubai in plina pandemie
TelekomSport.ro
Surpriza! "Perla" de la FCSB, in locul lui Stanciu. Slavia Praga a facut lista de transferuri cu fotbalistul preferat al lui Gigi Becali
DigiSport.ro
Ce face Ioana Tiriac in SUA, dupa ce a plecat din Bucuresti
Top stiri din Sport
Fiica Anamariei Prodan, interviu în presa străină despre fotbal și Laurențiu Reghecampf. Cum îl atacă pe antrenorul Craiovei
Fiica Anamariei Prodan, interviu în presa străină despre fotbal și Laurențiu Reghecampf. Cum îl atacă pe antrenorul Craiovei
Djokovici merge la Australian Open! Organizatorii au făcut o excepție pentru liderul mondial
Djokovici merge la Australian Open! Organizatorii au făcut o excepție pentru liderul mondial
Adversara Simonei Halep a dat cărțile pe față: "Eu joc pentru bani!" FOTO
Adversara Simonei Halep a dat cărțile pe față: "Eu joc pentru bani!" FOTO
La ce oră joacă Simona Halep primul meci la simplu din 2022
La ce oră joacă Simona Halep primul meci la simplu din 2022
Ce a făcut Simona Halep în primul meci din noul an
Ce a făcut Simona Halep în primul meci din noul an
Sorana Cîrstea, debut în forță în 2022. Românca și-a distrus adversara în Australia
Sorana Cîrstea, debut în forță în 2022. Românca și-a distrus adversara în Australia
Toate stirile din Sport