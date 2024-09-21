„Ploaie” de drone ucrainene, deasupra Rusiei. Apărarea Kremlinului le-a făcut praf

Ministerul rus al Apărării a anunţat sâmbătă, 21 septembrie, că apărarea antiaeriană a doborât în cursul nopţii 101 de drone ucrainene deasupra câtorva regiuni de pe teritoriul Federaţiei Ruse, atacuri soldate cu pagube limitate şi nicio victimă.

'O sută una de drone ucrainene cu aripă fixă au fost interceptate şi distruse de sistemele de apărare aeriană în funcţiune', a transmis ministerul pe Telegram.

Cincizeci şi trei de drone au fost doborâte deasupra regiunii vestice Briansk, unde guvernatorul a declarat că nu există pagube sau victime.

Alte 18 drone au fost doborâte în Krasnodar (sud-vest). Potrivit guvernatorului Veniamin Kondratiev, resturile unei drone 'au provocat un incendiu care s-a propagat la obiective explozive' în districtul Tihoreţki, unde s-a dispus evacuarea unor locuitori, însă nu a fost semnalată nicio victimă.

Moscova a anunţat recent că armata sa interceptează aproape zilnic drone lansate de Kiev ca represalii la ofensiva rusă declanşată în Ucraina în februarie 2022, adaugă AFP.

Ammunition was stored in the open air at the attacked warehouse in Krasnodar Krai, satellite images show

OSINT-analysts drew attention to this. It is assumed that this is how the ammunition was being prepared for shipment - the footage also shows trucks.

The video shows a smoke… pic.twitter.com/oaRU4TG4hX