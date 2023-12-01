Vulcanul Etna erupe. Spectacolul de foc creat pe cerul Siciliei de la 3.357 de metri altitudine FOTO VIDEO

Autor: Teodor Serban
Vineri, 01 Decembrie 2023, ora 20:15
318 citiri
Vulcanul Etna erupe FOTO / captură video X Volcaholic

Vulcanul Etna de pe insula italiană Sicilia a erupt în vineri creând un spectacol de foc și gheață.

Etna are 3.357 de metri și este cel mai înalt vulcan din Europa, fiind activ în mod constant în ultimii zece ani, scrie euronews.

În ultimele zile, vulcanologii au descris activitatea de pe Etna drept o succesiune de erupții moderat explozive, dar scurte.

Nimeni nu a fost rănit și nimeni nu este în pericol.

