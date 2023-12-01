Vulcanul Etna erupe. Spectacolul de foc creat pe cerul Siciliei de la 3.357 de metri altitudine FOTO VIDEO

Vulcanul Etna de pe insula italiană Sicilia a erupt în vineri creând un spectacol de foc și gheață.

Etna are 3.357 de metri și este cel mai înalt vulcan din Europa, fiind activ în mod constant în ultimii zece ani, scrie euronews.

Differently from exaggerated information circulated on social media, this activity is rather modest in intensity, it does not have any impact on the surrounding population (except for the occasional loud detonations) or on air traffic.

În ultimele zile, vulcanologii au descris activitatea de pe Etna drept o succesiune de erupții moderat explozive, dar scurte.

At @Etna, brief episodes of Strombolian activity continue at the Southeast Crater. The intervals between these episodes are strikingly regular - about 60-70 minutes. Between the episodes, the crater falls into complete silence.

Photos taken on 27 and 29 November 2023. pic.twitter.com/gDZ0TNMVTC