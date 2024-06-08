Euro 2024: Scoţia a anunţat lotul de 26 de jucători. Ce fotbaliști vom vedea în meciul de deschidere

Euro 2024: Scoţia a anunţat lotul de 26 de jucători. Ce fotbaliști vom vedea în meciul de deschidere
Andy Robertson (Liverpool) e căpitanul Scoției

Scoţia a anunţat lotul de 26 de jucători pentru turneul final al Campionatului European.

Două nume au fost retrase de pe lista iniţială de 28 de jucători: portarul Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian FC) şi fundaşul John Souttar (Rangers).

La Euro 2024, Scoţia va juca în grupa A, cu Germania, Ungaria şi Elveţia. De altfel, Germania - Scoția este meciul de deschidere al Campionatului European.

Lotul final este următorul:

Portari: Zander Clark (Heart of Midlothian FC), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Liam Kelly (Motherwell FC)

Fundaşi: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq FC), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City), Scott McKenna (FC Copenhaga), Ryan Porteous (FC Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic Football Club), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic Football Club), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad)

Mijlocaşi: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton FC), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Ryan Jack (Rangers FC), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic FC), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Atacanţi: Ché Adams (Southampton), Tommy Conway (Bristol City), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls), James Forrest (Celtic Football Club), Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian FC).

#EURO 2024, #meci deschidere euro 2024, #lot scotia, #scotia la euro, #andy robertson , #Euro 2024
Program Euro 2024
Vineri, 14 Iunie 2024
Germania
22:00
Scotia
Sambata, 15 Iunie 2024
Ungaria
16:00
Elvetia
Sambata, 15 Iunie 2024
Spania
19:00
Croatia
Sambata, 15 Iunie 2024
Italia
22:00
Albania
Duminica, 16 Iunie 2024
Polonia
16:00
Olanda
Duminica, 16 Iunie 2024
Slovenia
19:00
Danemarca
Clasament Euro 2024
Grupa
A B C D E F
Echipe
M
V
E
I
G
P
Germania
0
0
0
0
0 - 0
0
Scotia
0
0
0
0
0 - 0
0
Ungaria
0
0
0
0
0 - 0
0
Elvetia
0
0
0
0
0 - 0
0
