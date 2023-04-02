Vladen Tatarsky, un cunoscut blogger rus susţinător al ofensivei militare din Ucraina şi care a relatat de le linia frontului, a murit, duminică, într-o explozie la o cafenea din Sankt Petersburg, a anunţat Ministerul de Interne din Rusia.
Cel puţin 16 persoane au fost rănite în explozia de la Street Bar Cafe.
În social media au apărut filmuleţe cu momentul exploziei şi cu oameni răniţi pe stradă.
‼️ Preliminarily, the bomb was in the "award" given to Tatarsky
A video shows Tatarsky being given a statuette.
The power of the explosive device in St. Petersburg was more than 200 grams of TNT, police said. The number of injured in the explosion has risen to 15. pic.twitter.com/RHtsHbe0cC— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 2, 2023
Vladen Tatarsky, pe numele său real Maxim Fomin, era un blogger celebru şi susţinător fervent al războiului Rusiei în Ucraina. El a câştigat notorietate după ce, anul trecut, a postat un video filmat în interiorul Kremlinului, în care spunea: “Îi vom înfrânge pe totţi, îi vom ucide pe toţi, îi vom jefui pe toţi, cum trebuie. Exact cum ne place”.
‼️ Preliminarily, the bomb was in the "award" given to Tatarsky
A video shows Tatarsky being given a statuette.
The power of the explosive device in St. Petersburg was more than 200 grams of TNT, police said. The number of injured in the explosion has risen to 15. pic.twitter.com/RHtsHbe0cC— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 2, 2023
O sursă din Ministerul de Interne susţine că bomba care a explodat a fost ascunsă într-o statuetă oferită lui Tatarsky în dar.
The moment of an explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg. Propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky held an event there. He is reportedly killed and six others were wounded. pic.twitter.com/lWijn522qN— NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) April 2, 2023