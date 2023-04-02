Momentul în care o explozie se produce într-o cafenea din Sankt Petersburg. Un propagandist rus a murit în incident VIDEO

Autor: Catalina Sirbu
Duminica, 02 Aprilie 2023, ora 20:12
Momentul în care o explozie se produce într-o cafenea din Sankt Petersburg. Un propagandist rus a murit în incident VIDEO
Cel puţin 16 persoane au fost rănite în explozia de la Street Bar Cafe FOTO Twitter/ NEXTA

Vladen Tatarsky, un cunoscut blogger rus susţinător al ofensivei militare din Ucraina şi care a relatat de le linia frontului, a murit, duminică, într-o explozie la o cafenea din Sankt Petersburg, a anunţat Ministerul de Interne din Rusia.

Cel puţin 16 persoane au fost rănite în explozia de la Street Bar Cafe.

În social media au apărut filmuleţe cu momentul exploziei şi cu oameni răniţi pe stradă.

Vladen Tatarsky, pe numele său real Maxim Fomin, era un blogger celebru şi susţinător fervent al războiului Rusiei în Ucraina. El a câştigat notorietate după ce, anul trecut, a postat un video filmat în interiorul Kremlinului, în care spunea: “Îi vom înfrânge pe totţi, îi vom ucide pe toţi, îi vom jefui pe toţi, cum trebuie. Exact cum ne place”.

O sursă din Ministerul de Interne susţine că bomba care a explodat a fost ascunsă într-o statuetă oferită lui Tatarsky în dar.

