Vladen Tatarsky, un cunoscut blogger rus susţinător al ofensivei militare din Ucraina şi care a relatat de le linia frontului, a murit, duminică, într-o explozie la o cafenea din Sankt Petersburg, a anunţat Ministerul de Interne din Rusia.

Cel puţin 16 persoane au fost rănite în explozia de la Street Bar Cafe.

În social media au apărut filmuleţe cu momentul exploziei şi cu oameni răniţi pe stradă.

‼️ Preliminarily, the bomb was in the "award" given to Tatarsky

A video shows Tatarsky being given a statuette.

The power of the explosive device in St. Petersburg was more than 200 grams of TNT, police said. The number of injured in the explosion has risen to 15. pic.twitter.com/RHtsHbe0cC