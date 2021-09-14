Ce spune agenția Standard & Poor despre ratingul României, în contextul crizei politice de la București

Autor: Alina Toma
Marti, 14 Septembrie 2021, ora 14:18
380 citiri
Ce spune agenția Standard & Poor despre ratingul României, în contextul crizei politice de la București

Agenția de rating Standard & Poor’s (S&P), a anunțat marți, 14 septembrie, cum vede criza politică de la București în relație cu riscurile fiscale ale României pe termen mediu și scurt. Agenția amintește și de moțiunea de cenzură USR PLUS care reprezintă „a doua oară când încrederea în guvern este pusă la îndoială în doar patru luni”.

Cu toate astea, S&P anunță că e puțin probabil ca evenimentele politice să oprească consolidarea fiscală începută deja și adaugă că nu vede ”riscuri iminente” la adresa planurilor pe termen scurt ale guvernului de reducere a deficitului bugetar.

”Așteptările noastre, în scenariul de bază, sunt ca guvernul să încerce păstrarea capacității de funcționare pe termen scurt pentru a atrage finanțarea europeană. Adoptarea rectificării bugetare de săptămâna trecută indică faptul că executivul are capacitatea de a-și duce la îndeplinire politicile. Cu toate acestea, incertitudinea persistentă ar putea accentua riscurile fiscale pe termen mediu”, a mai transmis agenția.

S&P mai arată că creșterea economică va ajuta guvernul să gestioneze presiunea po l itică fiscală și arată că expansiunea PIB de 6,5% pe primul semestru a fost mai mare decât prognoza de 5% a agenției.

Prognozele agențiilor de rating sunt elemente-cheie pentru investitorii de pe piețele financiare care investesc în datoria publică a României.

Comunicatul integral al agenției:

Romania Political Events Unlikely To Stop Consolidation

S&P Global Ratings said today that it does not expect imminent risks to Romania’s (BBB-/Stable/A-3) near-term fiscal consolidation plans following the resignation on Sept. 7, of USR Plus ministers from the government coalition. USR Plus’ withdrawal, following a series of policy clashes and intra-coalition tensions, will require Prime Minister Florin Citu to seek parliamentary reapproval for his now minority cabinet within 45 days. This comes at a time when the government is set to engage with the European authorities to secure funds from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.

We assume, in our base case, that the government would aim to preserve its capacity to function over the short term in order to contract this funding, which we understand is ready to be disbursed. The adoption of Romania’s budget rectification for 2021 last week suggests that there is capacity to execute policy, in our view. That said, persistent uncertainty could accentuate fiscal risks over the medium term.

Separately, the USR Plus party filed a motion to censure Citu’s government but we understand the debate and vote have been delayed. This is the second time that confidence in the government has been questioned in just four months.

Aside from the ongoing votes of confidence, both parties will hold elections of their leadership over the coming month. This could spur a political re-set of coalition talks, somewhat complicating the political outlook.

For now, Romania’s rebounding economic growth is helping to mitigate pressure on the government’s fiscal position. The economy has already returned to its prepandemic output, expanding by 6.5% over the first half of 2021, outperforming our April forecast of 5% growth for the full year (see “Romania Outlook Revised To Stable From Negative On Decreasing Fiscal Risks; ‘BBB-/A-3’ Ratings Affirmed,” published April 16, 2021).

We forecast GDP growth at about 4.5% in 2022 and 2023, buoyed by EU and Next Generation EU grants and loans totaling 20% of Romania’s GDP between 2021 and 2026. Our current forecasts include a general government deficit of 7% of GDP in 2021, before gradually narrowing to 3% of GDP in 2024 supported by the government’s consolidation agenda and Romania’s recovering economy.

Nevertheless, should the political deadlock persist, it could disrupt progress on much-needed fiscal reform. We still believe that medium-term fiscal consolidation and a rebalancing of Romania’s budget structure, aided by successful absorption of EU financing, are key elements to stabilizing the country’s fiscal and external positions.

The next scheduled review of our ratings on Romania is on Oct. 15, 2021.

Scrie pe Ziare.Com
Citeste si:
USR PLUS solicită convocarea unui plen reunit pentru dezbaterea și votul moțiunii de cenzură. Moșteanu: „Cîțu folosește resursele publice pentru a tranșa Congresul”
USR PLUS solicită convocarea unui plen reunit pentru dezbaterea și votul moțiunii de cenzură. Moșteanu: „Cîțu folosește resursele publice pentru a tranșa Congresul”
Purtătorul de cuvânt al USR PLUS, Ionuţ Moşteanu, a declarat marți, 14 septembrie, că a făcut o solicitare către preşedinţii celor două camere ale Parlamentului pentru convocarea unui...
UDMR intră în „echipa câștigătoare”. Amânarea votului pe moțiunea de cenzură până la decizia CCR a venit din partea parlamentarilor maghiari
UDMR intră în „echipa câștigătoare”. Amânarea votului pe moțiunea de cenzură până la decizia CCR a venit din partea parlamentarilor maghiari
Parlamentarii UDMR au propus în şedinţa Birourilor permanente reunite ca dezbaterea şi votul pe moţiunea de cenzură să fie amânate după decizia Curţii Constituţionale, propunere...
#rating Romania, #Standard Poor s, #guvernul citu, #scandal usr plus pnl, #motiune de cenzura PNL
Sursa: Ziare.com
Comentarii
Adauga primul comentariu
Parteneri Ziare.Com
Adevarul.ro
Analiza: La iarna, nu pretul gazelor va fi problema, ci lipsa lor. "Pe langa frig vom sta si pe intuneric"
TelekomSport.ro
Ce a putut sa spuna o vedeta TV din Marea Britanie despre Emma Raducanu si originile ei romanesti. Britanicii i-au sarit imediat in cap
ObservatorNews.ro
Iadul de nedescris prin care a trecut copila din Iasi, care a murit dupa ce ajuns in coma la spital: "O trantea asa si spunea ca m-am saturat, mi-ai distrus viata!"
Top stiri din Politic
Ce spune agenția Standard & Poor despre ratingul României, în contextul crizei politice de la București
Ce spune agenția Standard & Poor despre ratingul României, în contextul crizei politice de la București
Şeful PSD Iaşi, Maricel Popa, solicită predarea de urgență a spitalului mobil Leţcani. "Unitatea ar putea prelua toate cazurile grave de COVID-19"
Şeful PSD Iaşi, Maricel Popa, solicită predarea de urgență a spitalului mobil Leţcani. "Unitatea ar putea prelua toate cazurile grave de COVID-19"
USR PLUS solicită convocarea unui plen reunit pentru dezbaterea și votul moțiunii de cenzură. Moșteanu: „Cîțu folosește resursele publice pentru a tranșa Congresul”
USR PLUS solicită convocarea unui plen reunit pentru dezbaterea și votul moțiunii de cenzură. Moșteanu: „Cîțu folosește resursele publice pentru a tranșa Congresul”
Florin Cîțu a deschis anul școlar alături de primarul condamnat Cristian Popescu Piedone. Vlad Voiculescu: „Simt că mă murdăresc scriind despre Cîțu” VIDEO
Florin Cîțu a deschis anul școlar alături de primarul condamnat Cristian Popescu Piedone. Vlad Voiculescu: „Simt că mă murdăresc scriind despre Cîțu” VIDEO
A început lupta pentru șefia Senatului. Alina Gorghiu și Florin Cîțu, din aliați au ajuns rivali SURSE
A început lupta pentru șefia Senatului. Alina Gorghiu și Florin Cîțu, din aliați au ajuns rivali SURSE
Anca Dragu acuză tabăra Cîțu că o hărțuiește pentru a o demite de la șefia Senatului. Ce spune despre dialogul cu Ludovic Orban
Anca Dragu acuză tabăra Cîțu că o hărțuiește pentru a o demite de la șefia Senatului. Ce spune despre dialogul cu Ludovic Orban
Toate stirile din Politic