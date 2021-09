Duel palpitant pentru titlu în Formula 1: Verstappen s-a urcat peste Hamilton! Dublă McLaren la Monza FOTO

Race stewards will be reviewing the Hamilton/Verstappen incident after the race 👀 LAP 30/53: Safety Car out on track #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/bjITEjBUQQ

LAP 26/53



Hamilton was returning to the track after pitting before the pair came together#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/iSL9RENEwR