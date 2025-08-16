Anchetă deschisă de Premier League. Ce s-a întâmplat la meciul dintre Liverpool și Bournemouth

Autor: Iosif Pintilie
Sambata, 16 August 2025, ora 14:56
426 citiri
Anchetă deschisă de Premier League. Ce s-a întâmplat la meciul dintre Liverpool și Bournemouth
Antoine Semenyo, victima rasismului. Foto: X / @Lea_EFC

Premier League a anunţat că a deschis o anchetă, după ce meciul Liverpool-Bournemouth, scor 4-2, a fost suspendat temporar deoarece au fost făcute remarci rasiste la adresa atacantului ghanez Antoine Semenyo.

Atacantul ghanez - care a marcat de două ori pentru Bournemouth - a fost ţinta unui abuz rasist din partea unui spectator în timpul primei reprize. "Oferim întregul nostru sprijin jucătorului şi cluburilor. Rasismul nu îşi are locul în sportul nostru sau în societate", a anunţat Premier League.

Semenyo a fost, de asemenea, ţinta unor comentarii rasiste pe reţelele de socializare. Fostul jucător de la Bristol le-a redistribuit într-un story pe Instagram, scriind "When will it stop...? („Când se vor opri?”).

După meci, ambele cluburi şi-au arătat sprijinul pentru jucător.

Start fabulos de sezon în Premier League: campioana Liverpool a tremurat pe teren propriu, într-un meci cu șase goluri
Start fabulos de sezon în Premier League: campioana Liverpool a tremurat pe teren propriu, într-un meci cu șase goluri
Echipa campioană a Angliei, Liverpool, a debutat cu victorie în noul sezon, după ce a învins vineri seara, pe teren propriu, scor 4-2, formația Bournemouth, în prima etapă din Premier...
Galatasaray, gata să-i fure vedeta lui Guardiola. Oferta făcută pentru omul de bază al echipei din ultimii ani
Galatasaray, gata să-i fure vedeta lui Guardiola. Oferta făcută pentru omul de bază al echipei din ultimii ani
Galatasaray a făcut o ofertă inițială de 10 milioane de euro grupării Manchester City pentru portarul Ederson, anunță jurnalistul Fabrizio Romano, specializat în mercato. Portarul de la...
#fotbal extern, #liverpool, #Bournemouth , #stiri fotbal
Parteneri Ziare.Com
DigiSport.ro
"Ce rusinos!". Cum l-a numit Kasparov pe Vladimir Putin, dupa summitul istoric din Alaska
OrangeSport.ro
Ioan Andone poate face pasul in Superliga! "Voi face parte din noua societate". Clubul de traditie produce schimbarea si a "depus toate actele"
DigiSport.ro
Kasparov nu s-a putut abtine, dupa ce imaginile cu Trump si Putin in Alaska au facut inconjurul lumii

Ep. 119 - Iohannis are de dat 4,7 MILIOANE de...

Cele mai noiCele mai cititeCele mai ciudateCele mai comentate
  1. Galatasaray, gata să-i fure vedeta lui Guardiola. Oferta făcută pentru omul de bază al echipei din ultimii ani
  2. Lovitura dată de FC Barcelona, chiar în ziua primului meci al sezonului din La Liga
  3. Anchetă deschisă de Premier League. Ce s-a întâmplat la meciul dintre Liverpool și Bournemouth
  4. Nicolae Stanciu i-a dat pe spate pe italieni: "E prima perlă"
  5. Antrenorul lui Liverpool, mesaj emoționant: "În mod normal, la 2-2, ştiţi pe cine aş fi trimis în teren"
  6. Medalie prețioasă pentru România, la Jocurile Mondiale
  7. Lidera mondială, spulberată. Surprize mari la WTA Cincinnati
  8. Ronnie O'Sullivan e magistral: a reușit din nou să uimească lumea sportului VIDEO
  9. Ianis Hagi, într-o situație ingrată: Adi Ilie a povestit totul
  10. Fotbalistul care a decis finala Ligii Campionilor vine să joace alături de Cristiano Ronaldo