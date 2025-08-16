Anchetă deschisă de Premier League. Ce s-a întâmplat la meciul dintre Liverpool și Bournemouth

Premier League a anunţat că a deschis o anchetă, după ce meciul Liverpool-Bournemouth, scor 4-2, a fost suspendat temporar deoarece au fost făcute remarci rasiste la adresa atacantului ghanez Antoine Semenyo.

Atacantul ghanez - care a marcat de două ori pentru Bournemouth - a fost ţinta unui abuz rasist din partea unui spectator în timpul primei reprize. "Oferim întregul nostru sprijin jucătorului şi cluburilor. Rasismul nu îşi are locul în sportul nostru sau în societate", a anunţat Premier League.

Semenyo a fost, de asemenea, ţinta unor comentarii rasiste pe reţelele de socializare. Fostul jucător de la Bristol le-a redistribuit într-un story pe Instagram, scriind "When will it stop...? („Când se vor opri?”).

După meci, ambele cluburi şi-au arătat sprijinul pentru jucător.

Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever - not because of one person's words, but because of how the entire football family stood together.

To my @afcbournemouth teammates who supported me in that moment, to the @LiverpoolFC players and fans who showed their true…