Ultima etapa in Premier League: Manchester United si Chelsea merg in Champions League, Aston Villa se salveaza dramatic de la retrogradare

Duminica, 26 Iulie 2020, ora 19:59

   

Ultima etapa in Premier League: Manchester United si Chelsea merg in Champions League, Aston Villa se salveaza dramatic de la retrogradare
S-a incheiat campionatul in Premier League. Liverpool a castigat titlul. Manchester City, Manchester United si Chelsea s-au calificat in Champions League. Leicester si Tottenham merg in Europa League.

Bournemouth, Watford si Norwich au retrogradat in Championship, liga secunda din Anglia.

Leicester - Schmeichel - Justin, Morgan, Evans - Albrighton, Choudhury, Ndidi, Tielemans,Thomas - Iheanacho, Vardy

Antrenor:Brendan Rodgers

Manchester United: De Gea - Wan -Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Wiliams, - Pogba, Matic - Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford - Martial

Antrenor: Ole Gunaar Solskjaer



REZULTATE FINALE

Leicester - Manchester United 0-2

Arsenal - Watford 3-2

Burnley - Brighton 1-2

Chelsea - Wolves 2-0

Crystal Palace- Tottenham 1-1

Everton - Bournemouth 1-3

Manchester Ciy - Norwich 4-0

Newcastle - Liverpool 1-2

Southampton - Sheffield 3-1

West Ham - Aston Villa 1-1
