Ultima etapa in Premier League: Manchester United si Chelsea merg in Champions League, Aston Villa se salveaza dramatic de la retrogradare

S-a incheiat campionatul in Premier League. Liverpool a castigat titlul. Manchester City, Manchester United si Chelsea s-au calificat in Champions League. Leicester si Tottenham merg in Europa League.
Bournemouth, Watford si Norwich au retrogradat in Championship, liga secunda din Anglia.Leicester
- Schmeichel - Justin, Morgan, Evans - Albrighton, Choudhury, Ndidi, Tielemans,Thomas - Iheanacho, Vardy
Antrenor:Brendan RodgersManchester United
: De Gea - Wan -Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Wiliams, - Pogba, Matic - Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford - Martial
Antrenor: Ole Gunaar Solskjaer
REZULTATE FINALE
Leicester - Manchester United 0-2
Arsenal - Watford 3-2
Burnley - Brighton 1-2
Chelsea - Wolves 2-0
Crystal Palace- Tottenham 1-1
Everton - Bournemouth 1-3
Manchester Ciy - Norwich 4-0
Newcastle - Liverpool 1-2
Southampton - Sheffield 3-1
West Ham - Aston Villa 1-1