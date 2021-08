PSG a vândut deja un număr ridicol de mare de tricouri cu Messi. Când va debuta Leo

Messi will be paid an annual salary of $41 million at PSG.



But in the first 24 hours of his arrival, the club has already sold 832,000 jerseys, bringing in ~$105 million in revenue.



The club keeps around 10%, so that's $10.5 million in profit on the first day.



(Source: MARCA) pic.twitter.com/V3C4iPhXlM