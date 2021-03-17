Ziare.com
Mama a patru copii! Cum arata, la 43 de ani, cea mai frumoasa sotie de la Real Madrid

de David Anghel
Miercuri, 17 Martie 2021, ora 07:30

   

Mama a patru copii! Cum arata, la 43 de ani, cea mai frumoasa sotie de la Real Madrid
Pilar Rubio, jurnalista si colaboratoare la diverse programe TV, implineste astazi 43 de ani, cu opt mai multe decat sotul ei, Sergio Ramos, socotit cel mai bun fundas din lume.

Sergio Ramos si Pilar Rubio au impreuna patru baieti, Sergio Jr., Marco, Alex si Maximo Adriano. Sergio Ramos si Pilar Rubio s-au casatorit in 2012.

Pilar a devenit cunoscuta dupa ce a acoperit evenimentele show-ului TV Se lo que hicisteis. A fost fotomodel, a pozat pe copertile unor reviste, a jucat in filme si a aparut in diverse reclame.

Urmareste Ziare.com pe

1 comentariu
Așa e

Are cu opt mai multe ani decat el! O fi luat bacu' scriitorul?

 

