Un membru din Comitetul Executiv al UEFA e categoric: "Coltescu a facut-o lata, si-a terminat cariera de arbitru"

Miercuri, 09 Decembrie 2020, ora 11:35

   

Servet Yardimci, vicepresedinte al Federatiei Turce de Fotbal (TFF) si membru in Comitetul Executiv al UEFA, a declarat ca arbitrul Sebastian Coltescu si-a pus capat carierei prin ceea ce a facut la meciul PSG - Istanbul BB, conform news.ro.

"Categoric ce s-a intamplat este inacceptabil. Nu exista scuze. Al patrulea arbitru a facut-o lata. Drept urmare, si-a terminat cariera de arbitru, S-a intamplat ceva ce UEFA nu accepta. Arbitrii vor primi sanctiunea corespunzatoare", a spus Yardimci.

Meciul PSG-Istanbul BB, din etapa a VI-a, ultima, a Grupei H a Ligii Campionilor, arbitrat de romani, a fost intrerupt, in minutul 16, la scorul de 0-0.

Turcii au parasit terenul dupa ce arbitrul de rezerva Sebastian Coltescu a folosit cuvantul "negru" la adresa unei persoane din staff-ul echipei din Istanbul.

Oaspetii au protestat deseori la deciziile arbitrului de centru Ovidiu Hategan, iar Sebastian Coltescu l-a atentionat pe central ca o persoana din staff-ul echipei turce trebuie sanctionata. Coltescu a folosit cuvantul "negru" indicandu-i centralului Hategan acea persoana.

Hategan l-a eliminat pe antrenorul secund Pierre Webo, fost international camerunez, iar turcii au decis sa iasa de pe teren dupa mai multe discutii cu brigada si cu alti oficiali ai meciului.

Jucatorii echipei Istanbul Basaksehir au parasit dupa aproape doua ore Stadionul Parc des Princes, refuzand sa mai dispute meciul cu PSG din Liga Campionilor, in urma scandalului de rasism in care este implicat Sebastian Coltescu. UEFA a stabilit ca partida se va relua astazi, de la ora 19.55.

Citeste si: Povestea dramatica de viata a lui Sebastian Coltescu, arbitrul implicat in scandalul de rasism. A vrut sa se sinucida, si-a pierdut parintii si a divortat de doua ori
3 comentarii
Ziarul asta a inebunit de tot sau ne cred pe noi batuti in cap?

27 de articole cu legatura pe acest subiect. Asta e propaganda cu maciuca. A cui e ziarul asta si ce urmareste proprietarul?
Stiu ca a fost cumparat de evrei acum cativa ani acest ziar?...

 

Demba Ba

are o obsesie:

2019: "Demba Ba has urged black players to abandon Serie A after Romelu Lukaku was subjected to racism within days of joining Inter."
2018: "Demba Ba was allegedly the victim of racial abuse in a Chinese Super League game on Saturday."
2014: "Liverpool are investigating allegations of racist abuse reportedly aimed at Chelsea's Demba Ba in Sunday's Premier League match at Anfield."
2011: "West Ham striker Demba Ba claims he was the victim of racist abuse from his own fans at the club’s fiery end-of-season bash on Monday"

Interesant cum el este de atatea ori victima in lumea fotbalului...

 

Ascultati de toti dobitocii

Astia din sport nu prea sint "inteligenti" in general.
Uitati-va la Mitica Dragomir care vria sa fie ales la PMB desi nu stie sa adune 2+2 fara calculator. Tocmai de aceea guvernu l-a pricopsit cu peste 200 000 pensie.

 

