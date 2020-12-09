Un membru din Comitetul Executiv al UEFA e categoric: "Coltescu a facut-o lata, si-a terminat cariera de arbitru"

Ziarul asta a inebunit de tot sau ne cred pe noi batuti in cap?
27 de articole cu legatura pe acest subiect. Asta e propaganda cu maciuca. A cui e ziarul asta si ce urmareste proprietarul?
Stiu ca a fost cumparat de evrei acum cativa ani acest ziar?...
Demba Ba
are o obsesie:
2019: "Demba Ba has urged black players to abandon Serie A after Romelu Lukaku was subjected to racism within days of joining Inter."
2018: "Demba Ba was allegedly the victim of racial abuse in a Chinese Super League game on Saturday."
2014: "Liverpool are investigating allegations of racist abuse reportedly aimed at Chelsea's Demba Ba in Sunday's Premier League match at Anfield."
2011: "West Ham striker Demba Ba claims he was the victim of racist abuse from his own fans at the club’s fiery end-of-season bash on Monday"
Interesant cum el este de atatea ori victima in lumea fotbalului...
Ascultati de toti dobitocii
Astia din sport nu prea sint "inteligenti" in general.
Uitati-va la Mitica Dragomir care vria sa fie ales la PMB desi nu stie sa adune 2+2 fara calculator. Tocmai de aceea guvernu l-a pricopsit cu peste 200 000 pensie.