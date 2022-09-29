Editeaza

ONLINE ADD September 29th 2022, Galati City

Sursa: Monitorul de Galati
Joi, 29 Septembrie 2022, ora 00:00
0 citiri
ONLINE ADD September 29th 2022, Galati City
Monitorul de Galati
Executive Committee of Izmail City Council in partnership with Association of Cross-border Cooperation "Lower Danube Euroregion" and Tulcea County Administrative Territorial Unit throughout Tulcea County Council implements the project "CLEAN RIVER", founded by the European Union through Joint Operational Programme Romania-Ukraine 2014-2020, with ENI cofinancing amounting to 4.775.696 euro.

"CLEAN RIVER" project overall objective is the Prevention and exclusion of emergency situations caused by ...citeste toata stirea
Citeste stirile pe mobil: m.ziare.com
Top stiri Galati
Lista scolilor din Galati care primesc bani pentru reducerea abandonului scolar
Lista scolilor din Galati care primesc bani pentru reducerea abandonului scolar
Celebrul musical "Sunetul muzicii", in weekend, la Teatrul National de Opera si Opereta "Nae Leonard" Galati
Celebrul musical "Sunetul muzicii", in weekend, la Teatrul National de Opera si Opereta "Nae Leonard" Galati
Noaptea Cercetatorilor Europeni 2022 la Universitatea "Dunarea de Jos" din Galati
Noaptea Cercetatorilor Europeni 2022 la Universitatea "Dunarea de Jos" din Galati
In acest weekend la Teatrul Dramatic "Fani Tardini": USA E DESCHISA! | LISELOTTE IN MAI | O NOAPTE FURTUNOASA
In acest weekend la Teatrul Dramatic "Fani Tardini": USA E DESCHISA! | LISELOTTE IN MAI | O NOAPTE FURTUNOASA
Majorarea alocatiilor pentru copii de la 01 ianuarie 2023. Calcule in Coalitie
Majorarea alocatiilor pentru copii de la 01 ianuarie 2023. Calcule in Coalitie
Persoanele care detin anumite bunuri nu vor primi venitul minim de incluziune
Persoanele care detin anumite bunuri nu vor primi venitul minim de incluziune
Cele mai citite stiri
Afacere din Galati premiata cu Recenzia de Aur
Cu ocazia Zilei Mondiale a Turismului, Google anunta premierea celor mai apreciate afaceri din ...
Damen se apuca de construit o noua clasa de nave si fundatii plutitoare pentru turbine eoliene
Compania Damen Shipyards a anuntat, marti, 20 septembrie 2022, ca dezvolta o noua clasa de nave care ...
Impozit majorat cu 500% pentru proprietarul Complexului Francezi
Sase cladiri situate in str. Regiment 11 Siret, Complex Francezi, urmeaza sa plateasca un impozitat ...
ActualitateBusinessSportLife Show