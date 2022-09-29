ONLINE ADD September 29th 2022, Galati City

Joi, 29 Septembrie 2022, ora 00:00
0 citiri
Executive Committee of Izmail City Council in partnership with Association of Cross-border Cooperation "Lower Danube Euroregion" and Tulcea County Administrative Territorial Unit throughout Tulcea County Council implements the project "CLEAN RIVER", founded by the European Union through Joint Operational Programme Romania-Ukraine 2014-2020, with ENI cofinancing amounting to 4.775.696 euro.
"CLEAN RIVER" project overall objective is the Prevention and exclusion of emergency situations caused by ...citeste toata stirea