Primele imagini de la deschiderea punctului de frontieră dintre Gaza și Egipt. Străinii și răniții sunt primii care ies din țară VIDEO

Miercuri, 01 Noiembrie 2023, ora 12:18
Bombardamente israeliene în Fâşia Gaza s-au soldat cu 8.525 de morţi FOTO X

Primele ambulanţe care transportă răniţi din Fâşia Gaza au intrat miercuri, 1 noiembrie, în Egipt, după deschiderea postului de frontieră Rafah, prin care au ieşit străini, binaţionali şi răniţi, declară un oficial egiptean, sub protecţia anonimatului.

Televiziuni apropiate spionajului egiptean difuzează în direct intrarea ambulanţelor în partea egipteană a terminalului de la Rafah, singura deschidere a Fâşiei gaza către lume care nu se află sub controlul Israelului.

Bombardamente israeliene în Fâşia Gaza s-au soldat cu 8.525 de morţi - inclusiv 3.542 de copii - şi peste 21.000 de răniţi, de la 7 octombrie, potrivit Ministerului Sănătăţii al Hamas, care controlează enclava palestiniană.

Prima încercare de evacuare din Gaza, mediată de Qatar. Cei care au pașapoarte străine vor fi prioritari
Prima încercare de evacuare din Gaza, mediată de Qatar. Cei care au pașapoarte străine vor fi prioritari
Qatarul a mediat un acord între Egipt, Israel şi Hamas, în coordonare cu SUA, care să permită ieşirea deţinătorilor de paşapoarte străine şi a unor răniţi în stare critică din...
Doi copii francezi uciși în urma bombardamentelor din Fâșia Gaza. Mama lor este rănită, la fel și al treilea frate
Doi copii francezi uciși în urma bombardamentelor din Fâșia Gaza. Mama lor este rănită, la fel și al treilea frate
Doi copii francezi au fost ucişi în Fâşia Gaza, în timp ce mama lor şi al treilea copil al său ar fi fost răniţi, a anunţat marţi Ministerul Afacerilor Externe francez, informează AFP....
