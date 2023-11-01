Primele ambulanţe care transportă răniţi din Fâşia Gaza au intrat miercuri, 1 noiembrie, în Egipt, după deschiderea postului de frontieră Rafah, prin care au ieşit străini, binaţionali şi răniţi, declară un oficial egiptean, sub protecţia anonimatului.

🔵 This is the moment the Rafah crossing was opened for the first time in 25 days, for holders of foreign passports

Televiziuni apropiate spionajului egiptean difuzează în direct intrarea ambulanţelor în partea egipteană a terminalului de la Rafah, singura deschidere a Fâşiei gaza către lume care nu se află sub controlul Israelului.

Bombardamente israeliene în Fâşia Gaza s-au soldat cu 8.525 de morţi - inclusiv 3.542 de copii - şi peste 21.000 de răniţi, de la 7 octombrie, potrivit Ministerului Sănătăţii al Hamas, care controlează enclava palestiniană.

📺 LIVE BREAKING FOOTAGE: For the first time since Israel's attacks began, the Rafah Crossing is now open for the safe passage of civilians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt.

Crowds have gathered at the gates in Gaza. Both injured Palestinians and foreign nationals expected to exit.