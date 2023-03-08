Mii de oameni s-au întors miercuri, 8 martie, în centrul capitalei Georgiei, Tbilisi, în semn de protest față de adoptarea unei legi care ar clasifica grupurile neguvernamentale și mass-media drept „agenți străini” dacă obțin mai mult de 20% din finanțare din străinătate.
Poliția a arestat peste noapte 66 de persoane, inclusiv un lider al opoziției din Georgia,
Zurab Japaridze a suferit o vătămare gravă după ce a fost reținut, arată BBC.
Video of the protest in #Tbilisi from a drone
There are more than 10,000 people at the rally. pic.twitter.com/msX1KoruLd— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 8, 2023
Protest in front of the Parliament of #Georgia against the law "On Foreign Agents"
Students, participants of the "Women's March" and ordinary citizens have already come to the parliament building in #Tbilisi. pic.twitter.com/31bByHT6Nk— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 8, 2023
Autoritățile susțin că 55 de polițiști ar fi fost răniți de manifestanții care ar fi aruncat cu pietre și bombe cu benzină asupra lor, mai amintește BBC.
About five thousand women came out for a protest march today in #Georgia. pic.twitter.com/X7Nl00EOi0— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 8, 2023
Protestatarii cer retragerea legii ”agenților străini” și eliberarea manifestanților reținuți ieri - cei 66.
The protesters in #Tbilisi made two demands to the authorities:
🔹 Withdraw the bill on "foreign agents".
🔹 Release all those detained at yesterday's protest (according to the Georgian Interior Ministry, 66 people).— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 8, 2023
Un mesaj împotriva adoptării legii controversate a transmis și președinta Georgiei, Salome Zourabichvili, într-un video distribuit pe rețelele sociale în care apare pe fundal statuia Libertății din SUA.
Today, we stand together! We’ll stand together tomorrow and lead our country into Europe. I make this promise to you as I have made the same promise to myself a long time ago 🇬🇪🇪🇺
My full statement: https://t.co/3dvga0Ovhx pic.twitter.com/L59LltC8G1— Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) March 7, 2023
acum se inceaca si in gruzia Vezi tot
Pah! Vezi tot