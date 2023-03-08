Mii de oameni s-au întors miercuri, 8 martie, în centrul capitalei Georgiei, Tbilisi, în semn de protest față de adoptarea unei legi care ar clasifica grupurile neguvernamentale și mass-media drept „agenți străini” dacă obțin mai mult de 20% din finanțare din străinătate.

Poliția a arestat peste noapte 66 de persoane, inclusiv un lider al opoziției din Georgia,

Zurab Japaridze a suferit o vătămare gravă după ce a fost reținut, arată BBC.

There are more than 10,000 people at the rally. pic.twitter.com/msX1KoruLd

Video of the protest in #Tbilisi from a drone

Protest in front of the Parliament of #Georgia against the law "On Foreign Agents"

Students, participants of the "Women's March" and ordinary citizens have already come to the parliament building in #Tbilisi. pic.twitter.com/31bByHT6Nk