Imagini din dronă cu cei peste 10.000 de georgieni care protestează în fața Parlamentului, a doua zi consecutiv VIDEO

Autor: Teodor Serban
Miercuri, 08 Martie 2023, ora 21:08
Imagini din dronă cu cei peste 10.000 de georgieni care protestează în fața Parlamentului, a doua zi consecutiv VIDEO
Peste 10.000 de manifestanți în fața Parlamentului din Georgia. Imagine din dronă

Mii de oameni s-au întors miercuri, 8 martie, în centrul capitalei Georgiei, Tbilisi, în semn de protest față de adoptarea unei legi care ar clasifica grupurile neguvernamentale și mass-media drept „agenți străini” dacă obțin mai mult de 20% din finanțare din străinătate.

Poliția a arestat peste noapte 66 de persoane, inclusiv un lider al opoziției din Georgia,

Zurab Japaridze a suferit o vătămare gravă după ce a fost reținut, arată BBC.

Autoritățile susțin că 55 de polițiști ar fi fost răniți de manifestanții care ar fi aruncat cu pietre și bombe cu benzină asupra lor, mai amintește BBC.

Protestatarii cer retragerea legii ”agenților străini” și eliberarea manifestanților reținuți ieri - cei 66.

Un mesaj împotriva adoptării legii controversate a transmis și președinta Georgiei, Salome Zourabichvili, într-un video distribuit pe rețelele sociale în care apare pe fundal statuia Libertății din SUA.

