O navă de croazieră plină cu ruși, „întâmpinată” cu un protest și muzică ucraineană într-un port din Georgia. Reacția halucinantă a turiștilor veniți din Rusia VIDEO

Autor: Catalina Sirbu
Vineri, 28 Iulie 2023, ora 21:48
780 citiri
Georgienii au ieșit să-i „întâmpine” cu cântece ucrainene și un protest FOTO Twitter

O navă de croazieră plină de ruși a sosit în orașul port Batumi din Georgia. Georgienii au ieșit să-i „întâmpine” cu cântece ucrainene și un protest. Oamenii aveau pancarte și arătau semne obscene turiștilor veniți din Rusia.

Și rușii le-au răspuns într-un mod asemănător de la geamurile navei de lux.

Deși turiştii ruşi plănuiau să rămână acolo două zile, se pare că nava de croazieră a plecat câteva ore mai târziu.

Pe clipurile video apărute pe internet se vede cum turiștii se arată nemulțumiți și susțin că Rusia nu a ocupat niciodată Georgia și că Uniunea Sovietică este ”bună”.

Aceste tensiuni apar oriunde merg oameni din statul agresor în timpul războiului.

#Georgia, #protest, #Rusia, #rusi, #razboi Ucraina
