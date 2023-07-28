O navă de croazieră plină de ruși a sosit în orașul port Batumi din Georgia. Georgienii au ieșit să-i „întâmpine” cu cântece ucrainene și un protest. Oamenii aveau pancarte și arătau semne obscene turiștilor veniți din Rusia.

Și rușii le-au răspuns într-un mod asemănător de la geamurile navei de lux.

Deși turiştii ruşi plănuiau să rămână acolo două zile, se pare că nava de croazieră a plecat câteva ore mai târziu.

Astoria Grande, a cruise ship full of Russians, came to Batumi, Georgia. Russian tourists planned to stay there for two days. Georgians came out to "greet" it with Ukrainians songs, telling the Russian warship to ...itself and telling the cruise ship to go home. Reportedly, the… pic.twitter.com/Kj3QXz2HD3 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 28, 2023

Pe clipurile video apărute pe internet se vede cum turiștii se arată nemulțumiți și susțin că Rusia nu a ocupat niciodată Georgia și că Uniunea Sovietică este ”bună”.

Russian tourists arrived on a cruise ship to Georgia. Georgian people decided to protest against their presence, and the Russian tourists decided to respond by saying that Russia never occupied Georgia and that the Soviet Union was great. Ads Imperialism… pic.twitter.com/jgaIx5weXm — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 28, 2023

Aceste tensiuni apar oriunde merg oameni din statul agresor în timpul războiului.

Georgians showed up at the Port of Batumi to protest against the arrival of a Russian cruise ship with Russian tourists. Some of the Russians decided to taunt the protesters These tensions appear wherever people from the aggressor state go during the warpic.twitter.com/qF5tn2EyT6 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 28, 2023