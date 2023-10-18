Oficiali germani în frunte cu cancelarul Olaf Scholz, dați jos din avion și puși cu fața la pământ din cauza unui atac cu rachetă VIDEO

Cancelarul german Olaf Scholz și mai mulți oficiali care l-a însoțit în vizita din Israel au fost dați jos de urgență din avionul aflat pe aeroportul din Tel Aviv din cauza unei alerte de atac aerian. În final, delegația germană a decolat, ajungând în siguranță la Cairo.

Potrivit Bild, Olaf Scholz a fost condus cu maşina la o clădire prevăzută cu un adăpost antirachetă, iar celorlalţi membri ai delegației li s-a cerut să se întindă pe pistă. Au fost trase două rachete, care s-au auzit clar pe aeroportul Ben Gurion. Au fost interceptate de sistemul de apărare Iron Dome.

German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz and his Group of Advisors were forced to Evacuate their Aircraft and lay on the Tarmac before being rushed to a Bomb Shelter at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv during a Rocket Barrage launched against the City earlier tonight. pic.twitter.com/h06eMEJuge