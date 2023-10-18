Oficiali germani în frunte cu cancelarul Olaf Scholz, dați jos din avion și puși cu fața la pământ din cauza unui atac cu rachetă VIDEO

Autor: Alina Toma
Miercuri, 18 Octombrie 2023, ora 08:52
585 citiri
Cancelarul german Olaf Scholz și mai mulți oficiali care l-a însoțit în vizita din Israel au fost dați jos de urgență din avion FOTO Twitter

Cancelarul german Olaf Scholz și mai mulți oficiali care l-a însoțit în vizita din Israel au fost dați jos de urgență din avionul aflat pe aeroportul din Tel Aviv din cauza unei alerte de atac aerian. În final, delegația germană a decolat, ajungând în siguranță la Cairo.

Potrivit Bild, Olaf Scholz a fost condus cu maşina la o clădire prevăzută cu un adăpost antirachetă, iar celorlalţi membri ai delegației li s-a cerut să se întindă pe pistă. Au fost trase două rachete, care s-au auzit clar pe aeroportul Ben Gurion. Au fost interceptate de sistemul de apărare Iron Dome.

#Germania, #Olaf Scholz, #avion, #tel aviv, #Ben Gurion , #Israel
