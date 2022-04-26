Top 10 hoteluri din lume cu cele mai frumoase priveliști. Clienții văd marea și răsăritul direct din pat

Top 10 hoteluri din lume cu cele mai frumoase priveliști. Clienții văd marea și răsăritul direct din pat

Mulți români au rezervat deja concediile din această vară, profitând de ofertele early booking.

În sezonul cald, o bună parte dintre turiști se orientează către destinații la mare, unde să poată sta la plajă, să se bronzeze și să înoate. Cazarea joacă și ea un rol foarte important. În funcție de circumstanțe, fiecare se orientează după nevoi: cazări adaptate pentru copii, care să accepte animale, cu buget mai mare sau mai mic, cu mese incluse sau nu, iar lista poate continua.

Oricum ar fi, toți ne dorim peisaje de vis, cu apusuri și răsărituri, să vedem marea din pat, sau să auzim briza. Există câteva hoteluri din lume care oferă turiștilor cazați niște priveliști pe care cu siguranță nu le vor uita niciodată.

Blue Palace, Elounda, Creta

Southern Ocean Lodge, Australia

Santa Caterina, Amalfi, Italia

Ladera St. Lucia Resort, Caraibe

Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez, Franța

Fogo Island Inn, Canada

Terranea Resort, California

Harborside Hotel, Maine

Four Seasons Lanai at Manele Bay, Hawaii

Mystique, Santorini

