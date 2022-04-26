Mulți români au rezervat deja concediile din această vară, profitând de ofertele early booking.

În sezonul cald, o bună parte dintre turiști se orientează către destinații la mare, unde să poată sta la plajă, să se bronzeze și să înoate. Cazarea joacă și ea un rol foarte important. În funcție de circumstanțe, fiecare se orientează după nevoi: cazări adaptate pentru copii, care să accepte animale, cu buget mai mare sau mai mic, cu mese incluse sau nu, iar lista poate continua.

Oricum ar fi, toți ne dorim peisaje de vis, cu apusuri și răsărituri, să vedem marea din pat, sau să auzim briza. Există câteva hoteluri din lume care oferă turiștilor cazați niște priveliști pe care cu siguranță nu le vor uita niciodată.

Blue Palace, Elounda, Creta

Blue Palace resort Crete, Greece @BluePalaceHotel pic.twitter.com/gQ5VMvJRYh — Earth 🌍 (@earthescope) April 17, 2015

Southern Ocean Lodge, Australia

Southern Ocean Lodge, Kangaroo Island, Australia If the heated limestone floors in the giant open-concept bathroom of the Southern Ocean Lodge’s Osprey Pavilion aren’t enough to convince you that you’ve landed in the lap of luxury, the hand-sculpted granite tub will. pic.twitter.com/R6hH0eDS2I — Eli Dror (@edrormba) February 15, 2020

Santa Caterina, Amalfi, Italia

R & R Alert! Hotel Santa Caterina - Amalfi, Italy. pic.twitter.com/KR9ODvs4MB — Bill Lucey (@wplucey) April 19, 2022

@hotel_santa_caterina on the Amalfi Coast, Italy 🇮🇹 .. 📷 @stuartcantorphotography pic.twitter.com/wnc4JFjNX9 — Razib Ahmed (@RazibAh67369152) April 17, 2022

Harper's Bazaar rates "The most stylish Amalfi Coast hotels for 2022" - so soak up la dolce vita at these hotels on Italy's most romantic coastline, and particularly our favorite (of course) Hotel Santa Caterina @scaterinamalfi https://t.co/dgtCUQMO6J#amalficoast #italytravel pic.twitter.com/tE9mvJdSNU — Lush Experiences (@LushExperiences) January 12, 2022

Ladera St. Lucia Resort, Caraibe

I remember checking into @Ladera_Resort in St Lucia in my early years of travel writing and being surprised that the room amenities included a water pistol to keep out the bats and birds - But then the room was missing an entire wall … pic.twitter.com/7hfg3cF0mu — Antonia Windsor (@UKTravelWriter) March 24, 2022

Enjoying the view from Ladera Resort, St. Lucia.🌸 pic.twitter.com/9I0GnvmvLa — Gislaine🇧🇷🌸 (@magioliveira) February 10, 2022

Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez, Franța

7. Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez, Cannes, France ($53,000.00 per night) What list of the most expensive hotels would be complete without one from Cannes? The Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez will set you back $53,000 a night and will gift you stunning ocean views. pic.twitter.com/OT2SuQaRI4 — Christopher Cloos - Danish Eyewear (@TheCloosCorp) March 16, 2022

Fogo Island Inn, Canada

Fogo Island Inn has been named the # 3 best hotel on the planet by @travelandleisure's 2020 World's Best Awards, and has also been named Canada's Best Resort Hotel. Thanks to our team, guests, & community with whom we share this honour! 📸@iwanbaan #TLworldsbest #fogoislandinn pic.twitter.com/Eg8dbaPitS — Fogo Island Inn (@fogoislandinn) July 9, 2020

Just Amazing!! FOGO Island Inn By Saunders Architecture In Newfoundland, Canada http://t.co/d96kNyuRoJ via @Yatzer pic.twitter.com/H2Dx1u7thn — Hercules Georgiadis (@sevenFishers) December 4, 2013

Terranea Resort, California

Harborside Hotel, Maine

Four Seasons Lanai at Manele Bay, Hawaii

Four Seasons Resort Lanai at Manele Bay to close June 1 http://t.co/a4gdMMI4gE #hawaii pic.twitter.com/KRnRwidlZM — Duke Kahanamoku (@dukestatue) May 4, 2015

Mystique, Santorini

Romance on the Greek island of Santorini: The cliff villas of Mystique. http://t.co/yQQfGlZRYn pic.twitter.com/udT4OcvDp0 — ForbesLife (@ForbesLife) June 4, 2014

Dedicated to creating a magical setting for memorable moments, Mystique provides all you could want from a boutique island escape.#MystiqueHotel #Santorini #AuthenticExperiences pic.twitter.com/jyQ9n1ss7u — Mystique Hotel (@mystiqueoia) December 3, 2017

#Santorini is a favorite with breathtaking sunsets, delicious cuisine & classic Greek island style. Hotels we recommend include Grace Hotel; Canaves Oia, Luxury Resorts and Villas; Mystique; and Vedema. Email socialmedia@ilxtravel.com /visit https://t.co/Sh88qHvIDU#ILXTravel pic.twitter.com/4tKQJgIZSq — ILX Travel (@IlxTravel) October 25, 2021

