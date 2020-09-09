Donald Trump, dispus sa cheltuiasca din bani proprii "oricat va fi nevoie" pentru a castiga alegerile

Hai băieții , saritzi cu banu’ ajutați escrocul falimentar
Biden’s MEGA Donors
Donald J. Trump
To
vitoriggi@com
Sep 6 at 11:24 PM
gop.com
Trump Pence Make America Great Again.
Breaking JOE AND KAMALA raised $364 millon in August.
I need your help right now Vito.
Lliberal Mega Donors Maxed Out contributions to Sleepy Joe and Phony Kamala Harris last month. They brought in $364 Million in August alone.
I’ll never be intimidated by these Radical Socialists and their dirty MEGA Donor Money, but I can’t ignore that $364,000,000 in ONE MONTH is a massive amount of cash.
The Liberals are funneling money to their candidates at an alarming rate to try and take us down. They think they can intimidate us with their MAXED-OUT contributions in the hope that they can buy their way into the White House. They couldn’t be more wrong.
They may have Silicon Valley and HOLLYWOOD ELITES, but I’ve got something better. I have YOU.
It’s the Mob , The Media,The Hollywood Elites, The Deep State and The Swamp vs. You Let’s remind them that America is not for Sale This is Your Country Nor Theirs.
With your help, I want to have our Best Online Fondraising Day Ever. Your support is SO important that I’ve activated an Unprecedented 800%-MATCH on ALL contributions.
Please contribute ANY Amount Immediatly to help me Crush the Left and your gift will automatically be 800%-MATCHED. >>
Donor File
Supporter: vitoriggi@.com
Account number: 139703 - 2020
800% MATCH: NOT Used
Deadline: 11:59 PM Tonight
Contribute NOW > >
Contribute $250 = $2250
Contribute $100 = $900
Contribute $50 = $450
Contribute $42 = $378
Contribute ANY Amount
I’ve asked my team will send me a list of Every Patriot who steps up today. I’ll be looking for your name, Vito. Will I see it?
Please contribute ANY Amount Right Now for an 800%-MATCH and to get on the list.
Thank you,
President Donald J. Trump Signature Headshot
Donald J. Trump
President of the United States
Contribute $42 = $378
Contributions to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee are not deductible for federal income tax purposes.
Paid for by Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising committee authorized by and composed of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee.
Trump Make America Great Again Committee, 725 Fifth Ave New York, NY 10022
We believe this is an important way to reach our grassroots supporters with the most up-to-date information regarding the efforts of the Trump Make America Great Again Committee and President Trump, and we’re glad you’re on our team. It’s because of grassroots supporters like you that we will Make America Great Again, and we appreciate your support. Thank you for all that you do!
Privacy Policy | Unsubscribe
Foarte simplu
Putin trebuie sa-si aleaga un favorit in aceste alegeri pe care-l va ajuta sa castige !
https://youtu.be/We5bGL_PzKs?list=OLAK5uy_kws6M3T1szNaNvgleDtHSyjTsGsqspKn0