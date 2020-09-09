Ziare.com
Donald Trump, dispus sa cheltuiasca din bani proprii "oricat va fi nevoie" pentru a castiga alegerile

Presedintele american Donald Trump, care s-ar putea confrunta cu un deficit de finantare, a declarat marti ca este dispus ca cheltuiasca "oricat va fi nevoie" din banii proprii pentru a-si finanta campania electorala din acest an impotriva democratului Joe Biden, daca va fi cazul, transmite Reuters.

Presedintele republican, care este in urma lui Joe Biden in sondajele de opinie, inaintea de alegerile din 3 noiembrie, a declarat reporterilor inainte de a pleca intr-o calatorie in Florida ca pentru campania din acest an a avut o suma dubla sau tripla fata de cea din 2016, dar ca va cheltui din banii sai daca va fi nevoie.

"Daca va trebui, o voi face", a spus Trump.

New York Times a relatat ca avansul financiar initial al lui Trump fata de fostul vicepresedinte Biden, de la inceputul acestui an, s-a evaporat si ca din cele 1,1 miliarde de dolari ale campaniei sale si ale partidului, obtinute de la inceputul anului 2019 pana in iulie, s-au cheltuit deja peste 800 de milioane de dolari.

Biden si Comitetul National Democrat au strans in august un total de 364,5 milioane de dolari, spulberand recordul lunar de strangere de fonduri intr-o campanie prezidentiala. Trump si republicanii nu au anuntat suma atrasa in luna august.

Trump, care inainte de a intra in politica era un bogat dezvoltator imobiliar din New York, a fost intrebat cat de mult ar putea cheltui din averea sa personala. El a trebuit sa foloseasca bani proprii in 2016, pentru a-si sustine campania.

"Tot ce este nevoie. Trebuie sa castigam. Acestea sunt cele mai importante alegeri din istoria tarii noastre ", a spus el.

Managerul de campanie al lui Trump, Bill Stepien, care a preluat rolul de la Brad Parscale la jumatatea lunii iulie, a declarat marti reporterilor ca "acum monitorizam cu atentie bugetul".

Potrivit acestuia, campania va avea mai multe resurse de cheltuit decat a avut in 2016 si ca "suntem foarte confortabili si increzatori" in modul in care sunt cheltuiti acum banii.
