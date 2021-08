Stațiunile turistice din Turcia, sub semnul haosului din cauza incendiiilor devastatoare. Autoritățile dau vina pe rebelii kurzi VIDEO

DRAMATIC ESCAPE: Residents and tourists forced to evacuate by boat as wildfires rage toward popular beach resorts along Turkey’s Mediterranean coast.

Ya Allah Please save Animals and people.. please save Turkey.. it is so heartbreaking to see those pictures and videos online. its been So many days and the fire is still on #helpturkey #TurkeyNeedsHelp #PrayForTurkey pic.twitter.com/xMtivjIqqZ