20 de milioane de britanici, vaccinati anti COVID cu cel putin o doza. Anuntul facut de ministrul Sanatatii

de Alina Toma
Duminica, 28 Februarie 2021, ora 18:38

   

20 de milioane de britanici, vaccinati anti COVID cu cel putin o doza. Anuntul facut de ministrul Sanatatii
Peste 20 de milioane de britanici au fost vaccinati pana in acest moment cu cel putin o doza de vaccin imporiva covid-19, anunta ministrul britanic al Sanatatii, Matt Hancock.

"Este o reusita magnifica pentru tara noastra", a anuntat el intr-un mesaj postat pe Twitter.



Regatul Unit este tara europeana care a vaccinat cea mai mare parte a populatiei si care a inceput sa schiteze un plan in vederea unei relaxari a izolarii impuse in lupta impotriva covid-19.

Rule, Britannia!

Daca erau membri ai colhozului european acum aveau sub 2 milioane de vaccinati. Londra trage astfel un sut in dosul celor care prevesteau dezastrul de dupa Brexit.

 

