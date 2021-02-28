20 de milioane de britanici, vaccinati anti COVID cu cel putin o doza. Anuntul facut de ministrul Sanatatii

I'm delighted more than 20 million people across the UK have now been vaccinated.A magnificent achievement for the country.The vaccine is our route out. When you get the call, get the jab! pic.twitter.com/HCwxpqn7RN- Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) February 28, 2021
Rule, Britannia!
Daca erau membri ai colhozului european acum aveau sub 2 milioane de vaccinati. Londra trage astfel un sut in dosul celor care prevesteau dezastrul de dupa Brexit.
